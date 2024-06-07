LaMelo Ball Installs Go-Kart Track on Roof of His $2.4M Charlotte Condo | Video

*LaMelo Ball was spotted cruising around in a go-kart on the roof of his condo in the upscale Trust building.

The Charlotte Hornets player reportedly dropped $2.4M to purchase the 3,100-square-foot penthouse from Cam Newton last month. Prior to Cam acquiring the property, NBA icon Michael Jordan owned it, per SB Nation. Ball had a go-kart track installed on the roof — watch the X/Twitter clip below.

One X user wrote, “Only place this dude could drive without worrying about adding to his victims list,” referring to reports about Ball’s his reckless driving.

Another posted, “He may be rich, but he has the poorest mentality I’ve ever seen..”

We reported earlier that there’s a pending lawsuit against Ball for running over an 11-year-old’s foot.

LaMelo on the roof riding his go kart. Nothing but vibes. (via @jrloading) pic.twitter.com/nn7Z0dcH7o — Overtime (@overtime) June 6, 2024

The family of 14-year-old Angell Joseph is taking legal action against Ball and the Hornets after his vehicle ran over the teenager’s foot last October. Apparently the boy was seeking a autograph and Ball ignored his request

According to NewsOne, Angell’s mother, Tamaria McRae, stated that his road to recovery has been challenging. She told Action 9 News what happened on the night of his injury.

“[Angell] was like, ‘LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my … give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?’“ But Ball departed in his car without signing anything.

“I just seen my son kind of go down and I thought maybe he had dropped something,” McRae added.

“This is his hero, his idol, and he got run over by him,” the family’s lawyer, Cameron DeBrun, said, per NewsOne.

