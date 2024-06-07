Friday, June 7, 2024
HomeNews
News

LaMelo Ball Installs Go-Kart Track on Roof of His $2.4M Charlotte Condo | Video
By Ny MaGee
0
LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

*LaMelo Ball was spotted cruising around in a go-kart on the roof of his condo in the upscale Trust building.

The Charlotte Hornets player reportedly dropped $2.4M to purchase the 3,100-square-foot penthouse from Cam Newton last month. Prior to Cam acquiring the property, NBA icon Michael Jordan owned it, per SB Nation. Ball had a go-kart track installed on the roof — watch the X/Twitter clip below.

One X user wrote, “Only place this dude could drive without worrying about adding to his victims list,” referring to reports about Ball’s his reckless driving.

Another posted, “He may be rich, but he has the poorest mentality I’ve ever seen..”

We reported earlier that there’s a pending lawsuit against Ball for running over an 11-year-old’s foot.

The family of 14-year-old Angell Joseph is taking legal action against Ball and the Hornets after his vehicle ran over the teenager’s foot last October. Apparently the boy was seeking a autograph and Ball ignored his request

According to NewsOne, Angell’s mother, Tamaria McRae, stated that his road to recovery has been challenging. She told Action 9 News what happened on the night of his injury.

“[Angell] was like, ‘LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my … give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?’ But Ball departed in his car without signing anything.

“I just seen my son kind of go down and I thought maybe he had dropped something,” McRae added.

“This is his hero, his idol, and he got run over by him,” the family’s lawyer, Cameron DeBrun, said, per NewsOne.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Charlotte Family Suing LaMelo Ball After He Runs Over Young Fan’s Foot, Breaking It

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
New Missouri Restaurant Imposes Age Limits: 30 for Women, 35 for Men | Video

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming