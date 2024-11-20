The Pulse of Entertainment: Alternative Pop Artist Laika Reaches #1 on DRT Independent Chart

*“I was really surprised,” said Alternative Pop artist Laika (Radar Live) about reaching #1 on the Digital Radio Tracker (DRT) Independent Chart. “We’ve spent so much money, sweat, and tears on radio!”

I asked the black-garth style artist about the origin of her unique name Laika, and she said, “I have a couple of friends in a band, and they had a song named Laika…about a dog…so I took that name.”

The Toronto-born singer/songwriter has the full package, and it could be why her support system is working so hard. They know it’s just a matter of time before her talent becomes worldwide known. She has a fresh sound, a fresh unique look, a great performance presence, and outstanding vocals.

I asked Laika about her black-garth “image,” whether it was her or made up for stage.

“I’m a badass. I’ve always been alternative – with tattoos…I’ve always had that look,” she responded with a little laugh.

Her latest single is “Not a Love Song” and it is accompanied by a music video that has amassed over 7,000 views and was just released last month.

“It’s the first single from an album I want to release…something fresh and new. I wanted to release a song with a sound I’ve never released before,” she told me when I asked.

Laika’s music has also reached #79 on the DRT Global Chart and is #83 on the DRT Top 200 Global Chart. Laika is considered a Global Music artist by her imprint Radar Live. She is also a musician with skills playing the guitar. Her single “Not a Love Song” is from her album titled “Just Peachy.” It offers 12 selections. Laika has an impressive catalog of music that includes “Mindless” with 36,000 views – released four years ago and “Dreams” with 1.4 thousand views – released three months ago.

“My biggest dream…to keep it real…is to tour. I just want to perform at the biggest venues,” Laika humbly told me when I asked about her ultimate goal in the music industry.

Radar Live, aside from being a record label, is a management company and a concert producer. www.LaikaOfficial.com

