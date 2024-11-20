Subscribe
The Pulse of Entertainment: Alternative Pop Artist Laika Reaches #1 on DRT Independent Chart

Laika Promotes New Single ‘Not a Love Song’
Laika Reaches #1 on DRT Chart // Alternative Pop's Laika
Alternative Pop artist Laika reaches #1 on Digital Radio Trackers Independent Chart, releases new single ‘Not a Love Song.’

*“I was really surprised,” said Alternative Pop artist Laika (Radar Live) about reaching #1 on the Digital Radio Tracker (DRT) Independent Chart. “We’ve spent so much money, sweat, and tears on radio!”

I asked the black-garth style artist about the origin of her unique name Laika, and she said, “I have a couple of friends in a band, and they had a song named Laika…about a dog…so I took that name.”

The Toronto-born singer/songwriter has the full package, and it could be why her support system is working so hard. They know it’s just a matter of time before her talent becomes worldwide known. She has a fresh sound, a fresh unique look, a great performance presence, and outstanding vocals.

I asked Laika about her black-garth “image,” whether it was her or made up for stage.

“I’m a badass. I’ve always been alternative – with tattoos…I’ve always had that look,” she responded with a little laugh.

YouTube video

Her latest single is “Not a Love Song” and it is accompanied by a music video that has amassed over 7,000 views and was just released last month.

“It’s the first single from an album I want to release…something fresh and new. I wanted to release a song with a sound I’ve never released before,” she told me when I asked.

Laika’s music has also reached #79 on the DRT Global Chart and is #83 on the DRT Top 200 Global Chart. Laika is considered a Global Music artist by her imprint Radar Live. She is also a musician with skills playing the guitar. Her single “Not a Love Song” is from her album titled “Just Peachy.” It offers 12 selections. Laika has an impressive catalog of music that includes “Mindless” with 36,000 views – released four years ago and “Dreams” with 1.4 thousand views – released three months ago.

“My biggest dream…to keep it real…is to tour. I just want to perform at the biggest venues,” Laika humbly told me when I asked about her ultimate goal in the music industry.

Radar Live, aside from being a record label, is a management company and a concert producer. www.LaikaOfficial.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Business Management/Public Relations Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 25th year. The next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom on Saturday, April 20, 2024, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 9, 2024. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase, and a National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $19,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com and RSVP for Zoom Access at EventBrite.com or email [email protected].

