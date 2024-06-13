LA Nitwit Tries to Hijack Moving Fire Truck in South Central – Ends Up with Cuffs and Charges | WATCH-it-Happen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*In the City of Angels, where dreams are made and often hilariously shattered, one man decided to audition for the role of “L.A.’s Biggest Clown” by attempting to stop a moving fire truck. Yes, you read that right – a guy in South Central thought he could single-handedly derail an L.A. County fire engine en route to a car accident. Spoiler alert: it did not go well.

TMZ, ever the purveyor of the absurd, broke the story and blessed us with footage that will leave you scratching your head. The video shows our intrepid hero sprinting into the street, leaping onto the moving fire truck, and then reaching inside like he’s about to commandeer it for a joyride.

The fire truck, understandably not amused, tries to shake him off by reversing – but our man holds on for dear life.

At this point, two firefighters, probably wondering if they’d accidentally driven onto the set of a hidden camera show, jump out and physically remove the guy, chasing him off briefly. But oh no, the saga does not end here.

Law enforcement sources reveal that, in a move straight out of a low-budget action flick, our protagonist circled back for a second attempt at fire truck domination.

Climbing aboard once more, he continued his bizarre mission to… what, exactly? Grab the wheel? Chat with the crew? Who knows.

When the cops finally arrive, and after what we’re guessing was a “You’ve got to be kidding me” moment, they physically subdue the man and cart him off to jail. He’s now facing charges of interfering with the duties of emergency personnel and felony assault.

And what about the car crash the fire truck was initially responding to? Well, thanks to Mr. Wannabe Action Hero, a different unit had to be dispatched to handle the actual emergency. Because nothing says “public service” like forcing firefighters to play a game of cat and mouse.

Just another day in L.A., where reality is often stranger – and funnier – than fiction.

