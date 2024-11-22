KevOnStage Expands Career with Comedy Tours and New ‘Churchy’ Sitcom on BET+

*Kevin Fredericks, known as KevOnStage, has built a strong social media following, with nearly two million Instagram followers, and has expanded his career through comedy tours, a book, a podcast, and starring in his own shows.

His latest project, the sitcom “Churchy,” premiered on BET+ and BET’s cable network, and was recently renewed for a second season. The series, originally released on February 15, 2024, broke ground for BET+ quickly becoming the #1 scripted comedy series on the platform in its debut week, per the news release.

KevOnStage stars “Corey Carr, Jr.” on the show, described as “an ambitious yet naive new pastor.” The season one cast included Anthony Elfoniza, Lexi Allen, London Solomon, Mark J. P. Hood, and Shani Shockley. Casting for season two, which was renewed in October, includes series regulars Quin Walters and Tahir Moore with Nic Few, Tony Baker, and Tabitha Brown also set to appear. The first season is now streaming only on BET+.

“People be going through the worst parts of life. They get the worst news, the worst thing happened. And sometimes they just need to laugh. That’s really all I want to provide. A consistent place for laughter,” KevOnStage told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview.

Below are additional excerpts from his THR profile.

Going back to the beginning, what first drew you to comedy?

As a kid, it was the perks of being able to sit with the grown folks for a little bit longer and being in grown folks business. I found early that if I could make my grandma and my uncles and aunts laugh, they would be like, “Come here and do that thing we saw at church. Kev, do the thing, do the thing,” and I could just stay up a little bit later. So I think realizing that I like to make people laugh and that there were some benefits associated with making people laugh.

What was it like going from creating content on social media to mainstream Hollywood with a sitcom?

There is a freedom of creation. I guess that on social media I can go from — and often do — thought to video within five minutes. I can make people laugh. You have a good day, all that type of stuff. And in Hollywood, it takes a lot longer, but in some ways, the work lasts longer. There’s also a different credibility to like, “I can make it up on the internet, he’s a funny guy, I love his page” to, “Oh man, he’s got a TV show on BET.” That separation of credibility is different, but at the end of the day, people just like laughter, and I think the lines are getting really blurred now between social media and traditional Hollywood.

Your BET+ sitcom Churchy recently scored a season two renewal as well as premiered on BET’s linear cable network. What do you make of it’s success?

It is surreal. It’s always been my dream but like it was just deferred for so long. It’s like if you wanted to go to the NBA, you know if you’re not drafted between 19 and 24, that dream is likely over. But the entertainment industry, you can get your first TV show on TV when you’re 40, so I might have had the same fear that it was never gonna happen. I absolutely had the same fear, like even had accepted it. So then when it happens, you’re like, “Oh, this must be what it feels like to get drafted to the NBA.”

What was your favorite thing about creating Churchy and seeing it come to life on the screen?

I think one was creating a show based on my life, something that I hadn’t seen on TV. And when I had, it hadn’t been as authentic as my lived experience was and a lot of people like me. And probably two, being able to create with so many people who hadn’t had that chance to be the star or series regular, like Mark JP Hood, who I always thought was talented. … Like people were so happy to be a part [of the show] that they did more than their job was necessary or their job required because they just wanted it to succeed.

What do you hope people take away from your content and shows overall?

My bio line on most of my social media sites is just trying to make you laugh while you should be doing something more productive. I don’t really take much more than that. I don’t care if you are watching me in the driveway, watching me on your phone while you poop, I just wanna make you laugh. People be going through the worst parts of life. They get the worst news, the worst thing happened. And sometimes you just need to laugh and that’s really all I want to provide is a consistent place for laughter.

