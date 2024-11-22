Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

KevOnStage Expands Career with Comedy Tours and New ‘Churchy’ Sitcom on BET+

KevOnStage
Kevin Fredericks attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards Nominees’ Luncheon at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 04, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

*Kevin Fredericks, known as KevOnStage, has built a strong social media following, with nearly two million Instagram followers, and has expanded his career through comedy tours, a book, a podcast, and starring in his own shows. 

His latest project, the sitcom “Churchy,” premiered on BET+ and BET’s cable network, and was recently renewed for a second season. The series, originally released on February 15, 2024, broke ground for BET+ quickly becoming the #1 scripted comedy series on the platform in its debut week, per the news release. 

KevOnStage stars “Corey Carr, Jr.” on the show, described as “an ambitious yet naive new pastor.” The season one cast included Anthony Elfoniza, Lexi Allen, London Solomon, Mark J. P. Hood, and Shani Shockley. Casting for season two, which was renewed in October, includes series regulars Quin Walters and Tahir Moore with Nic Few, Tony Baker, and Tabitha Brown also set to appear. The first season is now streaming only on BET+.

“People be going through the worst parts of life. They get the worst news, the worst thing happened. And sometimes they just need to laugh. That’s really all I want to provide. A consistent place for laughter,” KevOnStage told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview. 

Below are additional excerpts from his THR profile.

Kevin Fredericks
Credit: Paramount

Going back to the beginning, what first drew you to comedy?

As a kid, it was the perks of being able to sit with the grown folks for a little bit longer and being in grown folks business. I found early that if I could make my grandma and my uncles and aunts laugh, they would be like, “Come here and do that thing we saw at church. Kev, do the thing, do the thing,” and I could just stay up a little bit later. So I think realizing that I like to make people laugh and that there were some benefits associated with making people laugh.

What was it like going from creating content on social media to mainstream Hollywood with a sitcom?

There is a freedom of creation. I guess that on social media I can go from — and often do — thought to video within five minutes. I can make people laugh. You have a good day, all that type of stuff. And in Hollywood, it takes a lot longer, but in some ways, the work lasts longer. There’s also a different credibility to like, “I can make it up on the internet, he’s a funny guy, I love his page” to, “Oh man, he’s got a TV show on BET.” That separation of credibility is different, but at the end of the day, people just like laughter, and I think the lines are getting really blurred now between social media and traditional Hollywood.

Your BET+ sitcom Churchy recently scored a season two renewal as well as premiered on BET’s linear cable network. What do you make of it’s success?

It is surreal. It’s always been my dream but like it was just deferred for so long. It’s like if you wanted to go to the NBA, you know if you’re not drafted between 19 and 24, that dream is likely over. But the entertainment industry, you can get your first TV show on TV when you’re 40, so I might have had the same fear that it was never gonna happen. I absolutely had the same fear, like even had accepted it. So then when it happens, you’re like, “Oh, this must be what it feels like to get drafted to the NBA.”

What was your favorite thing about creating Churchy and seeing it come to life on the screen?

I think one was creating a show based on my life, something that I hadn’t seen on TV. And when I had, it hadn’t been as authentic as my lived experience was and a lot of people like me. And probably two, being able to create with so many people who hadn’t had that chance to be the star or series regular, like Mark JP Hood, who I always thought was talented. … Like people were so happy to be a part [of the show] that they did more than their job was necessary or their job required because they just wanted it to succeed.

What do you hope people take away from your content and shows overall?

My bio line on most of my social media sites is just trying to make you laugh while you should be doing something more productive. I don’t really take much more than that. I don’t care if you are watching me in the driveway, watching me on your phone while you poop, I just wanna make you laugh. People be going through the worst parts of life. They get the worst news, the worst thing happened. And sometimes you just need to laugh and that’s really all I want to provide is a consistent place for laughter.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: KevOnStage On His Popular Socially Distanced Comedy Show ‘Keep Your Distance’ | EUR Video Exclusive

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Jay-Z
News
Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sues Kansas City Police for Abuse and Corruption
Jonathan Majors (Gareth Cattermole-Getty Images-File)
News
Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit
Katt Williams on Willie D Live - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Purchases Former Military Base, Plans to Open Movie Studio
Kim Foxx - Jussie Smollett
Legal
Kim Foxx Reflects on Jussie Smollett's Overturned Conviction: A Matter of Justice and Integrity + The Osundairo Bros. Weigh In | WATCH
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Crime
NFL Warns Players After Home Break-ins: Organized Groups Are Targeting Pro Athletes | WATCH
Black Family in front of new home
Housing
Biased Home Appraisals Steal $150 billion from Black Home Wealth - Pilot Training and Education Program Brings Potential to Transform Industry
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Pam Bondi (Tom Williams-CQ Roll Call-AP-File via CNN Newsource)
Politics
Trump Names Pam Bondi As His Pick for Attorney General After Gaetz Withdraws | WATCH
woman sleeping
Health
Older Adults Need as Much Sleep as Younger Adults, Experts Advise | VIDEO
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks
News
KevOnStage Expands Career with Comedy Tours and New 'Churchy' Sitcom on BET+
Jay-Z
News
Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sues Kansas City Police for Abuse and Corruption
Jonathan Majors (Gareth Cattermole-Getty Images-File)
News
Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit
Katt Williams on Willie D Live - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Purchases Former Military Base, Plans to Open Movie Studio
Kim Foxx - Jussie Smollett
Legal
Kim Foxx Reflects on Jussie Smollett's Overturned Conviction: A Matter of Justice and Integrity + The Osundairo Bros. Weigh In | WATCH
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Crime
NFL Warns Players After Home Break-ins: Organized Groups Are Targeting Pro Athletes | WATCH
Black Family in front of new home
Housing
Biased Home Appraisals Steal $150 billion from Black Home Wealth - Pilot Training and Education Program Brings Potential to Transform Industry
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
1 2 3 8,413
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram