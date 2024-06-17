Karen and Deon Derrico Divorce, Agree on Joint Custody of 13 Minor Children

*Deon and Karen Derrico, stars of the TLC series “Doubling Down with the Derricos,” have pulled the plug on their marriage.

The series follows the couple and their 14 children, comprised of quintuplets, triplets, and two sets of twins — all of whom were conceived naturally.

“Having four sets of multiples back to back? It’s like getting struck by lightning while getting struck by lightning,” Deon said during the show’s first season back in 2020, PEOPLE reported. “Many parents know with just one child, two children, it’s a job. But when you have soon-to-be 14, it’s a job.”

“We have our good days and our bad days,” Karen added. “But there’s always enough love.”

The reality stars filed for divorce on June 4, and it was finalized on June 6, according to TMZ.

Deon and Karen will share legal and physical custody of their minor children: Derrick, 13, 12-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 10-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 6-year-old Diez and Dior, and 4-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver, per PEOPLE. Their oldest daughter Darian is 18 years old.

According to the outlet, Deon’s child support payments will be $1,166 per month, while Karen will be responsible for the children’s medical insurance. She will also retain the last name Derrico.

Meanwhile, the season 5 finale of “Doubling Down with the Derricos” premieres on July 2, according to PEOPLE. The series synopsis states: “The Derricos search for a new house has been a forever process and is putting a strain on Deon and Karen’s marriage.

TLC previously said in a statement that the Derricos “bring a fresh voice, perspective and willingness to share their culture and values.

“And while their size may be unique, their story is universally relatable — devoted parents trying to raise their children the best way they know how all while navigating life’s ups and downs. We are proud and excited to introduce TLC viewers to the Derricos.”

