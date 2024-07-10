Kanye West Claims He’s ‘Retiring from Professional Music’

*Ye revealed in a text message exchange with Rich The Kid that he is retiring from the music industry.

“I am retiring from professional music,” the hip-hop star wrote. “Not sure what else to do,” Ye added.

“Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date in 2024,” Rich The Kid replied

He continued, “Drop Ye about mine & V2 and we do it all over again the kids need you big bra fasho maybe some time to chill but retiring ain’t it.”

West’s announcement to quit the music industry sparked mixed reactions on social media. Many fans are disappointed, particularly those eagerly awaiting the release of Volumes 2 and 3 of his “Vultures” project.

One person said, “My goat [is] retiring with Vultures as his last album. Please say sike [right now].”

Another person wrote on X/Twitter, “If you believe every Kanye text then you’re in need of more help than him.”

A third added, “What is so influential about Kanye? Like, what is his “message”? Why do we “need” Ye? Kids listen to Ye?”

Earlier this year, Ye released “Vultures 1” with rapper Ty Dolla Sign, and the album topped the charts when it dropped in February.

TMZ reports that Ye and Ty Dolla $ign are traveling to South Korea to stream the “Vultures 2” album on Aug. 23.

