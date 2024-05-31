Friday, May 31, 2024
Kadeem Hardison Joins Prime Video Graphic Novel Series ‘Criminal’
By Ny MaGee
Kadeem Hardison
Kadeem Hardison / YouTube screenshot

*Kadeem Hardison has been cast as a series regular in Ed Brubaker’s Prime Video graphic novel series Criminal.

Deadline reports that Hardison joins the previously announced cast Adria Arjona and Richard Jenkins. Hardison, best known as “Dwayne Wayne” on the hit NBC show “A Different World,” will portray the character Gnarly, which the outlet describes as a “local legend” who can “go from warm to fierce in a heartbeat.”

Criminal is an ongoing comic series originally released in 2006 by Marvel Comics and now published by Image Comics.

Per ComingSoon: “The series follows various self-contained stories that focus on different characters, all of whom grew up in the fictional Center City, and often frequent the same bar and share a history of growing up in the world of crime.”

According to Deadline, Hardison’s character Gnarly “commands respect, partly because he can inflict massive physical damage, even at his advanced age — and partly because he has the authority and gravitas to stop other men in their tracks,” the outlet writes.

 

A post shared by kadeem hardison (@kadeemhardison)

Meanwhile, Kadeem recently appeared on The Breakfast Club and spoke about a possible reboot of “A Different World.”

“We have been trying to get the rights so we can reboot it for about ten or so years and the owners (Carsey-Werner in association with Bill Cosby) aren’t ready,” he said in a 2022 interview, per Hip Hollywood.

“Everybody on the on-camera side is ready,” he continued. “They are thinking, ‘Yeah, they are rebooting everything. We should have some kind of version of it.’ It’s what I think the kids need today.  It was good enough then. We won’t be able to catch that lighting in a bottle that we did then, but we definitely can reimagine the show in a way so that it is relevant, and it’s about the kids and school, and we can get that same fire lit under kids to inspire them to be something else.”

Watch what he had to say about reviving the show during his appearance on The Breakfast Club below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: ‘The Chi’ Casts Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray and Daniel J. Watts for Season 6 Return

