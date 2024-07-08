Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods Partner to Open Bar in Scotland
By Ny MaGee
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods at a press conference for the Tiger Woods Youth Foundation Youth Clinic, Miller Golf Course, Anaheim, CA 08-28-04 / Depositphotos

*Tiger Woods is teaming up with Justin Timberlake to convert an old cinema into a state-of-the-art bar in Scotland.

The pair are co-shareholders in Nexus Luxury Collection, which received approval to transform an old cinema in St. Andrews into T-Squared Social, a high-tech sports bar featuring golf simulators, duckpin bowling, and darts, akin to its New York City counterpart, Entertainment Tonight reports. 

The old cinema will retain two screens alongside the new T-Squared Social venture. It’s worth noting that Woods previously played in St. Andrews, home to The Old Course. 

Timberlake received approval to open a bar in Scotland less than a month after his DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, New York. The New York Post reports that a witness at the American Hotel saw Timberlake drinking from another patron’s cocktail when the individual went to the bathroom.

“He was wasted,” the witness shared. “At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table. When [the man] came back, [Timberlake] was drinking his drink. The guy goes, ‘Justin, that’s my drink!'”

Justin Timberlake ARRESTED ON dui
Justin Timberlake MUGSHOT

Timberlake had been drinking with friends in the Hamptons before driving while intoxicated. Police reported that he ran a stop sign and swerved in his lane.

“I had one martini and I followed my friends home,” he told authorities, according to his arrest report, per Complex.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source said, “Justin is feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated, but also accountable” and that he “does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol.”

The insider said the DUI was a “major lapse of judgment.” 

“This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself,” the source continued. “He does his best to set a positive example for himself, Jess, his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too.” 

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Justin Timberlake Charged with DWI – Released from Police Custody | VIDEO

