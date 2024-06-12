Jonathan Majors to Be Honored with Perseverance Award at Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

*Jonathan Majors is set to receive the Perseverance Award at Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the award is “given to an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire.”

Majors will be honored at the Los Angeles event on June 21. The award comes six months after his December conviction for third-degree reckless assault and harassment. As we reported earlier via CNN, he was acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment.

The charges stemmed from a domestic dispute involving Majors and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In April, Majors was sentenced to a 52-week, in-person domestic violence intervention program. He was eligible for up to one year in jail based on his conviction.

Jabbari delivered a victim impact statement, saying Majors caused her “extreme physical and emotional pain. I was small, scared and vulnerable, held tightly in his abusive hand,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, founded by Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, recognizes “influencers, celebrities, and icons who have made a lasting effect on the culture. The award show highlights recipient contributions across the music, film, media, political, social and creative industries to celebrate their accomplishments and contributions for the Black community founded by CEO, culture critic, media personality, and TV star, Jason Lee,” per the news release.

The year’s awards dinner will include special performances from Golden Globe nominated actress/singer Fantasia and Gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard.

Per the release, the event will recognize Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett with the Social Impact Award, Ben Crump with the Community Award, Da Brat & Jesseca Harris-Dupart with the Spirit Award, Christian Louboutin with the Innovation Award, Fat Joe with the Culture Award, and Cardi B with the Inspiration Award.

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards will take place on Friday, June 21 at 6pm PT at The Beverly Hilton and will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish.

