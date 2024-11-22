Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit

*Grace Jabbari, Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend, has dismissed her assault and defamation lawsuit against him. A joint notice from both parties’ attorneys confirmed the dismissal with prejudice.

Jabbari filed the suit in March, accusing Majors of domestic abuse and defamation after the “Creed III” star was convicted in December 2023 of two misdemeanor counts for assaulting Jabbari in the back seat of an SUV. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to a 52-week domestic violence program for counseling.

Per Variety, Jabbari’s lawsuit alleged a “pattern of ongoing domestic abuse” that began in 2021 and extended through 2023, which only intensified when they moved in together in London two years ago.

Attorneys for both parties noted in a joint filing with the court on Thursday that “all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice.”

Meanwhile, Majors and his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, announced their engagement during the EBONY Power 100 Gala at NYA Studios West in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 17).

The milestone comes two months after pals of the actress claimed Good is covering Majors’ expenses following his headline-making legal issues.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Good has been financially supporting Majors after his career suffered due to allegations of abusing his ex-girlfriend. Majors was arrested in March 2023 for strangulation, assault, and harassment of Grace.

Following the allegations, Majors was dropped by his management company and lost a slew of acting work. A source said, “Meagan pays for everything. They really wanted this dog, and she got stuck paying the $75,000 training bill. Like, that’s crazy!”

Good, who finalized her divorce from pastor DeVon Franklin in June 2022, also allegedly pays child support for Majors’s young daughter from a previous relationship.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Announce They’re Engaged! | Video