Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit

Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari
Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

*Grace Jabbari, Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend, has dismissed her assault and defamation lawsuit against him. A joint notice from both parties’ attorneys confirmed the dismissal with prejudice. 

Jabbari filed the suit in March, accusing Majors of domestic abuse and defamation after the “Creed III” star was convicted in December 2023 of two misdemeanor counts for assaulting Jabbari in the back seat of an SUV. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to a 52-week domestic violence program for counseling.

Per Variety,  Jabbari’s lawsuit alleged a “pattern of ongoing domestic abuse” that began in 2021 and extended through 2023, which only intensified when they moved in together in London two years ago.

Attorneys for both parties noted in a joint filing with the court on Thursday that “all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice.”

Meanwhile, Majors and his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, announced their engagement during the EBONY Power 100 Gala at NYA Studios West in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 17).

Meagan Good Jonathan Majors (photo by Joshua Washington of jwashphoto.com)
Meagan Good Jonathan Majors (photo by Joshua Washington of jwashphoto.com)

The milestone comes two months after pals of the actress claimed Good is covering Majors’ expenses following his headline-making legal issues. 

According to The Jasmine Brand, Good has been financially supporting Majors after his career suffered due to allegations of abusing his ex-girlfriend. Majors was arrested in March 2023 for strangulation, assault, and harassment of Grace. 

Following the allegations, Majors was dropped by his management company and lost a slew of acting work. A source said, “Meagan pays for everything. They really wanted this dog, and she got stuck paying the $75,000 training bill. Like, that’s crazy!”

Good, who finalized her divorce from pastor DeVon Franklin in June 2022, also allegedly pays child support for Majors’s young daughter from a previous relationship.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Announce They’re Engaged! | Video

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Jay-Z
News
Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sues Kansas City Police for Abuse and Corruption
Katt Williams on Willie D Live - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Purchases Former Military Base, Plans to Open Movie Studio
Kim Foxx - Jussie Smollett
Legal
Kim Foxx Reflects on Jussie Smollett's Overturned Conviction: A Matter of Justice and Integrity + The Osundairo Bros. Weigh In | WATCH
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Crime
NFL Warns Players After Home Break-ins: Organized Groups Are Targeting Pro Athletes | WATCH
Black Family in front of new home
Housing
Biased Home Appraisals Steal $150 billion from Black Home Wealth - Pilot Training and Education Program Brings Potential to Transform Industry
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Pam Bondi (Tom Williams-CQ Roll Call-AP-File via CNN Newsource)
Politics
Trump Names Pam Bondi As His Pick for Attorney General After Gaetz Withdraws | WATCH
woman sleeping
Health
Older Adults Need as Much Sleep as Younger Adults, Experts Advise | VIDEO
Michael Strahan and Nicole Murphy & LisaRaye - YouTube screenshot
Beef
LisaRaye Tells Carlos King Why She 'Wanted to Beat the Hell Out of' Nicole Murphy + She Dishes on Will and Jada, Duane Martin and MORE! | WATCH
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Jay-Z
News
Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sues Kansas City Police for Abuse and Corruption
Jonathan Majors (Gareth Cattermole-Getty Images-File)
News
Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit
Katt Williams on Willie D Live - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Purchases Former Military Base, Plans to Open Movie Studio
Kim Foxx - Jussie Smollett
Legal
Kim Foxx Reflects on Jussie Smollett's Overturned Conviction: A Matter of Justice and Integrity + The Osundairo Bros. Weigh In | WATCH
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Crime
NFL Warns Players After Home Break-ins: Organized Groups Are Targeting Pro Athletes | WATCH
Black Family in front of new home
Housing
Biased Home Appraisals Steal $150 billion from Black Home Wealth - Pilot Training and Education Program Brings Potential to Transform Industry
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Pam Bondi (Tom Williams-CQ Roll Call-AP-File via CNN Newsource)
Politics
Trump Names Pam Bondi As His Pick for Attorney General After Gaetz Withdraws | WATCH
1 2 3 8,413
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram