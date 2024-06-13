Johnny Britt’s ‘Walk On By’ Hits ﻿SiriusXM’s Watercolors | WATCH

*Singer/Trumpeter Johnny Britt sings and plays his smooth muted trumpet on his jazzy rendition of the 1964 classic “Walk On By.” Originally made famous by Dionne Warwick … this classic has been sung by the likes of Isaac Hayes, Michael McDonald, Seal and more. Scroll down to watch.

Britt’s version of “Walk On By” debuted as the most added single. In week #2 “Walk On By” was again the most added and top gainer at radio. In the same week, SiriusXM Watercolors added “Walk On By” to their nationwide rotation on radio.

“This is a dream come true for me. This song felt so good while I was arranging and producing it … I knew this one was a gem,” Britt says. “Also a dream for me is the fact that my 25-year-old son Josh Britt mixed ‘Walk On By’ I’m so glad that the world will hear his talent. Playing drums on ‘Walk On By’ is my studio drummer Marcus Williams. I’m playing keyboards, bass, and muted trumpet so it’s just Marcus and Johnny on this track.

“What’s so amazing is that “Walk On By” is the 3rd radio single that SiriusXM has picked up from my “After We Play” album … this is huge and a first for me,” continues Britt. “We will be entering ‘Walk On By’ on the Grammy ballot this year I think it’s that good. I speak fluent French and I studied music at the prestigious Conservatoire de Versaille just outside of Paris, France it was a full circle moment for me to be able to go back to where it all started for me to shoot the “Walk On By” video in the city that I adore … the romantic picturesque streets of Paris, France.”

The video was directed by the talented Cedric Godin and edited by Sam Lenkov, the accompanying music video beautifully captures the essence of the song, with Paris serving as a breathtaking backdrop to Britt’s heartfelt performance.

About Johnny Britt:

Johnny Britt’s musical journey began in Cleveland, Ohio, where he picked up the trumpet at age 12 and excelled rapidly. In junior high school, he started a band with then-drummer Arsenio Hall.

Britt had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study abroad in Paris, France, at the prestigious Conservatoire de Versailles under the trumpet tutelage of Roger Delmotte, premier trumpeter for the Paris Opera.

After studying in Paris, Britt returned to the States to continue his studies in Chicago, where he was discovered and hired by Otis Williams to become the youngest-ever musical director for The Temptations. This led to Britt becoming the co-music producer for the Emmy Award-winning The Temptations TV Miniseries and The Little Richard TV Miniseries directed by Robert Townsend.

Moving to Los Angeles, Britt founded his group Impromp2 and was signed to Motown/MoJazz Records, releasing the debut CD “You’re Gonna Love It” in 1995. Britt recorded three more CDs with the group before pursuing a solo career.

To date, Britt has recorded four studio solo CDs on J-Jams Records: Marvin Meets Miles, Christmas Time Of The Year, So Hot, and MoJazzin’.

He has written three #1 Hit Singles for Boney James and has written for many other artists.

Britt was the on-camera trumpet soloist in the Oscar-nominated La La Land and the trumpet soloist for the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures.

Britt recently received The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from The White House in 2023.

Follow Johnny Britt on social media: @johnnybritt

For more information about Johnny Britt, please visit johnnybritt.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nate Burleson to Host New Hollywood Squares – Featuring Drew Barrymore in the Center Square