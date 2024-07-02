Joe Biden Condemns Trump’s Immunity Win: ‘No One is Above the Law’

*President Joe Biden denounced the recent Supreme Court ruling that granted former President Donald Trump immunity for certain actions during his presidency related to the federal election interference case.

This decision almost guarantees that the trial concerning Trump’s attempt to halt power transfer after the 2020 election will not commence before Election Day.

“The American people must decide whether Donald Trump’s assault on our democracy on January 6th makes him unfit for public office, the highest office in the land,” Biden said in his remarks from the White House, Deadline reports.

“The American people must decide if his embrace of violence to preserve his power is acceptable,” Biden added.

He called the January 6th insurrection “one of the darkest days in the history of America.”

I’ll say this once. The Supreme Court didn’t invent a new law. It upheld what had already been a thing. The left hates that, and they want the constitution undone. pic.twitter.com/BVdG3MR3yT — RumDiesOnB (@RumDiesOnB) July 2, 2024

“Only four years ago my predecessor sent a violent mob to the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power,” Biden said. “We all saw it with our own eyes. We sat there and watched it happen that day.”

According to Biden, the Supreme Court decision “almost certainly means that there are almost no limits to what the president can do. This is a fundamentally new principle. It’s a dangerous precedent, because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law.”

If Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, Biden believes he “will be even more emboldened to do whatever he pleases whenever he wants to do it.”

“This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America,” President Biden said. “Each of us is equal before the law. No one — no one — is above the law, not even the president of the United States.”

The Supreme Court ruling sends the message that “any president, including Donald Trump, will now be free to ignore the law,” Biden said.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Trump Found GUILTY on ALL COUNTS in Hush Money Trial | WATCH-Live