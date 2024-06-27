Jermaine Dupri Addresses Claims He ‘Fumbled’ Janet Jackson

*Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson dated from 2002 to 2009, and fans often remind him that he let a great one slip away.

Recently, one person told the music producer that he “fumbled” with Janet, prompting the So So Def founder to respond on social media.

As Complex reports, Dupri turned to X/Twitter on Sunday to X to ask, “So I got a question? if the kids 16 to 30 are not listening to the radio, how does @hot1079atl birthday bash sell out and pls don’t say social media.”

An X user responded: “Jermaine we not answering questions from anyone that fumbled Janet Jackson.”

Dupri didn’t say anything provocation or remotely interesting in response, simply stating: “Whew whew you just said something!!” he wrote.

During a 2023 appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Dupri spilled some tea about his seven-year relationship with the music icon. When host Wallo asked: “How did you pull Janet man? How the f*** do you pull somebody on that level?”

Dupri explained his initial intentions when meeting her for the first time.

“It wasn’t about no music sh*t,” he said. “I was just on some like hang out. I wasn’t on no music sh*t, though. I never wanted to produce for her. We got in an argument about me not producing for her because she was around me watching everybody else get hit records.”

“I never wanted her to think that’s what my agenda was. ’Cause so many people was saying that,” he continued. “When Janet met me she got picked up from the airport in a [Bentley] Continental T. It wasn’t never no situation where I wanted her to believe that I was trying to do this.”

Dupri said he was treading lightly at the beginning of their relationship, not wanting to “mess up” her career. Because of her longstanding working relationship with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Dupri felt his input on her music was optional.

“You don’t need me, but in her eyes… It didn’t sound right,” Dupri said, adding that his reluctance to offer production on her projects caused “a little bit” of a rift.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Jermaine Dupri on Not Wanting to ‘Mess Up’ Ex Janet Jackson’s Career (Video)

