Jennifer Lopez’s $90 Million Las Vegas Residency Deal in Jeopardy Amid Tour Struggles | VIDEO

*Jennifer Lopez‘s much-anticipated $90 million Las Vegas residency deal is facing uncertainty. Back in February, the “Jenny From the Block” singer, 54, was reported to be in talks for a lucrative 90-show residency at The Park MGM Theater in Las Vegas, with a reported offer of $1 million per concert. However, recent developments suggest that the deal is now shaky.

Casino executives have become hesitant due to the poor performance of Lopez’s new album and tour, according to The NY Post.

“MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous. It’s pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas,” a source told the publication.

Insiders believe that the lack of ticket sales will likely lead to a significant pay cut for Lopez, with her potential earnings dropping to between $500,000 and $600,000 per show, and a reduction in the number of concerts from the originally planned 90 shows.

Despite the setbacks, discussions between Lopez and MGM are reportedly ongoing, although no deal has been signed yet. Representatives for Jennifer Lopez and MGM have not responded to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, The Mirror reported that J.Lo was gearing up for a dazzling Las Vegas residency, following the success of her “All I Have” run from 2016 to 2018 at Caesars Palace. The new show was expected to be a major coup for The Park Theater.

However, trouble began for Lopez when she canceled shows across seven cities for her highly-anticipated tour, set to kick off in late June. The cancellations included stops in Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland, and Tampa, with no explanation provided by her team.

In April, it was revealed that her tour, originally named “This Is Me… Now: The Tour,” had been rebranded to “This Is Me… Live,” with a focus on her greatest hits rather than her latest album. The rebrand was aimed at drawing in fans from her previous work, inspired by the successful tours of Taylor Swift and Madonna.

Despite the changes, ticket sales have remained slow, with blocks of seating still available at multiple venues and resale sites offering tickets for as little as $10.

This has led to speculation that the tour might be canceled to avoid further embarrassment, but Lopez and her manager, Benny Medina, are determined to proceed, Daily Mail reports.

“J.Lo is overexposed and has put herself out there way too much,” one insider suggested, noting the string of public appearances and projects that have kept her in the spotlight. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Jennifer Lopez can turn things around and secure her place in Las Vegas once again.

