Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Donald Trump

Is Trump the New Teflon Don? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH
By riversteff
*Even if a grand jury says there’s enough evidence to file criminal charges against him, Donald Trump just keeps coming up with ways to skirt accountability. His defense isn’t that he didn’t commit the crimes. Trump says the prosecutor investigating his crimes is not legally appointed. Is he the new “Teflon Don?” Here we go!

It’s bad enough that SCOTUS has granted Donald Trump a get-out-of-jail-free card by giving him partial immunity from prosecution. Now, at least one justice said he is willing to help Trump avoid prosecution altogether in his classified documents case.

In his opinion in support of partial immunity for Trump, Justice Clarence Thomas also wrote that the appointment of a special counsel to prosecute Trump might be unconstitutional.

Click the video above to hear what Thomas said and to get my opinion on it.

Teflon Don - (Artwork for song by Forgiato Blow)
Teflon Don – (Artwork for the song ‘Teflon Don’ by Forgiato Blow) | Spotify

In other Trump news, his campaign is aiming to announce his running mate by July 15, the first day of the Republican National Convention, according to people familiar with the situation, and internal discussions have largely centered on two finalists as he nears a decision.

“Trump has not communicated his choice, the people familiar with the situation said, but discussions inside the campaign have narrowed in on Sens. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is also in the mix, and Trump, who has a habit of changing his mind, was privately discussing other names as recently as last week, according to the people with knowledge of the situation. Like others interviewed for this story, the people spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private talks,” reports The Washington Post where you can get the full scoop.

Donald Trump: Is he the New 'Teflon Don?' / photo of Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions, and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram, Thread, and Twitter.

