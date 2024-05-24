Friday, May 24, 2024
Is ‘The Barnes Bunch’ Growing? Watch Exclusive Clip
By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of the new reality series “The Barnes Bunch,” which airs on Friday (May 24) at 10 pm ET on WE tv.

In our preview of the new episode, Matt and Anansa get votes from the kids on whether or not they should have another kid. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Per the news release: “The Barnes Bunch” follows NBA champion and successful Podcaster, Matt Barnes, alongside his fiancée, model and reality personality, Anansa Sims, as they navigate love, forgiveness, and personal growth while reconciling their past. Both incredibly active and supportive parents, they are often aided by Sims’ mother, supermodel and New York Times Bestselling author, Beverly Johnson. Amid their chaotic lives with a blended family of six kids, now they confront the challenge of conquering their complex history to forge a future together and build a lasting union. The stakes are even higher as they navigate co-parenting, family dynamics, fame, and their growing empire.”

“It’s amazing, but also, sometimes it’s hectic and crazy…So it’s hectic, it’s fun, it’s a learning experience. And I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Sims told EURweb’s Jill Munroe in an exclusive interview.

The Barnes Bunch
Credit: Wetv

Matt added, “The growth of our podcast has been tremendous…It’s allowed me not to have to travel as much now, so a lot of work is from home, shooting shows here and then creating shows here.”

New episodes of “The Barnes Bunch” air weekly on Fridays at 10 PM ET/9PM CT on WE tv.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: ‘The Barnes Bunch’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Matt Makes Plans Without Telling Anansa’ | Watch

