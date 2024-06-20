Iron Hill Brewery/Restaurant Settles $115,000 Lawsuit with Fired Black Chef Over Discrimination Claims

*If you’re a patron of Iron Hill Brewery, you might want to know that the restaurant chain has been ordered to pay $115,000 to a Black chef. The chef, who so far has not been identified to the media, was terminated from its Atlanta (Buckhead) location after reporting widespread racial and gender discrimination. This settlement concludes a lawsuit initiated by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The Delaware-based brewery/restaurant, which shut down its ATL branch on Peachtree Road in early May citing declining foot traffic and ongoing post-pandemic challenges, faced serious allegations of violating the Civil Rights Act. The federal case, brought to the trial court in Atlanta by the EEOC in late March, contended that Iron Hill discriminated against the chef during his employment from November 2020 to July 2021.

According to the EEOC’s complaint, the chef was dismissed after he raised issues regarding the mistreatment of Black, Hispanic, and female employees. Allegations included being sent home for requesting respectful treatment, enduring racial slurs from a senior chef, and witnessing systemic racial remarks by non-African American staff members.

The chef’s initial complaints, reported in June 2021, addressed broader discriminatory practices within Iron Hill’s workplace. Disturbing incidents included improper scheduling of Hispanic employees and forcing a breastfeeding server to express milk in a public restroom due to managers’ refusal to provide access to a private office, as reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The EEOC claimed the chef was warned about potential termination following his complaints. This culminated in an unjustified final written warning in early July, with his termination finalized later that month after he refused to succumb to intimidation from senior staff.

The EEOC’s intervention in September 2023, after reasonable evidence pointed to violations of federal laws, sought to resolve the matter without litigation. However, Iron Hill did not offer an acceptable resolution through conciliation efforts.

Under the settlement terms, Iron Hill is mandated to expunge the chef’s employment record, provide a favorable job reference, and pay the agreed sum of $115,000. Furthermore, the brewery must introduce an anti-retaliation policy, train staff on this new policy, and prominently display notices about the settlement and employee rights in its Dunwoody location in Georgia and its seven locations in Pennsylvania.

For the next three years, Iron Hill must report any discrimination complaints to the EEOC and detail the steps taken in response. This requirement aims to ensure the brewery actively addresses and rectifies any future discriminatory behaviors.

The settlement marks a significant step towards justice for the affected chef and highlights continued efforts by the EEOC to enforce federal laws against workplace discrimination. While Iron Hill has not commented publicly on the settlement or the earlier allegations, this resolution aims to foster a more equitable working environment within their operations.

The chef’s ordeal underscores the importance of corporate accountability and the role of federal oversight in safeguarding employees’ rights. As Iron Hill moves forward, it is imperative that these new policies are rigorously implemented and adhered to, setting a standard for non-discriminatory practices within the industry.

