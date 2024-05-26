Saturday, May 25, 2024
Introducing the 29-year-old VP Helping to Run World’s Largest Black-Owned Airline | VIDEO
By Chris Richburg
Sherrexcia “Rexy” Rolle / Photo: Western Air
Sherrexcia "Rexy" Rolle / Photo: Western Air

*Armed to improve the aviation industry, Sherrexcia “Rexy” Rolle is making her presence felt by running Western Air Bahamas, the world’s largest Black-owned airline.

The 29-year-old Western Air Vice President of Operations and General Counsel has invaded the “good old boys club” of the airline industry while addressing gender and racial diversity within aviation. Using her powers for good, Rolle aims to redefine industry norms.

“I immediately understood that there was some curiosity about me being there. It wasn’t until you [I] start speaking to people that they understand, ‘she’s not just somebody’s assistant, she’s actually involved in the industry,’” the former baggage handler told Travel Noire.

“I definitely find there are some preconceived notions to what an airline executive should be [because] I think they’ve always looked a certain way…So it’s about combatting that, and understanding that your work must speak for itself,” she continued.

Headquartered at San Andros Airport in Andros Island, Bahamas, Western Air Limited is owned by Rexy’s parents, Rex Rolle, a pilot who also serves as the company’s President and CEO, and Shandrice Woodside-Rolle, Western Air’s Vice-President & COO. The family’s creation of Western Air stemmed from noticing increased delays and flight interruptions during a family trip from Florida to the Bahamas. Upon their discovery, Rex and Shandrice knew they could fix the problem. The result? One of the largest Black-owned and operated airlines worldwide, with expansion very much on the horizon.

Sherrexcia “Rexy” Rolle / Photo: Instagram / @Rexyrolle
Sherrexcia "Rexy" Rolle / Photo Credit: Instagram / @Rexyrolle

Managing day-to-day operations and driving company expansion, Rexy synced her focus on aviation and business with her Western Air work experience. According to Travel Noire, the executive’s business and aviation expertise has been instrumental in driving the company’s upward status in growth.

“Things I immediately started working on, I grew more and more passionate towards, said Rexy.” So now, this is the acquisition and expansion phase.”

That phase, under Rexy’s guidance, includes continuous growth and notable milestones for Western Air Limited as the largest privately owned airline in The Bahamas.

Reflecting on future trailblazers in the aviation industry, Rexy offered a word or two of guidance for women interested in the field.

“Be confident in what you know and I say that over again,” the executive said during an interview with Bauce Magazine. “One of our downfalls as women is that we leave it at the door, — we must stay CONFIDENT in what we know and the work we produce. We as women were groomed from schooling and professionally to always second guess our decisions and feel as if we are “underqualified.

“I learned from experience to know your industry very well because the odds are immediately against you due to gender and race,” she continued. “In the aviation industry, you should know it’s a highly regulated industry as it should be, but it’s also incredibly broad with various work opportunities that are not commonly known.”

As Vice President of Operations and General Counsel, Rexy has a lot on her plate with ensuring “operations comply with not only our company policies and standards but to all relevant laws and regulations.” No matter what, she is faithful in understanding her market and clientele to make sure “the customers ALWAYS come first!”

Currently, Western Airlines has a net worth of $90+ million. The company’s value comes amid a steady increase in routes across the Caribbean, including direct flights to Haiti, Cuba and Jamaica as well as upcoming stateside destinations to Florida, according to Shoppe Black.

In a final bit of advice, Rexy detailed worthy steps to take on the road to success in the aviation industry.

“In building your capital, be sure you do your research to ensure your aviation and finance partners or investors understand your vision and what it will require,” she advised.” Trust your staff, partners, and most importantly YOURSELF.”

