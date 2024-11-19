Subscribe
Indiana Man Found Dead in Tanning Bed at Planet Fitness | Video

YouTube video

*An Indiana man was discovered dead in a tanning bed at a Planet Fitness, three days after entering the gym. 

The family of Derek Sink, 39, reported him missing after he failed to return home. On Monday, authorities found him in the tanning bed along with a needle, with relatives noting he had struggled with drug addiction, NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis reports.

Sink’s aunt said he was wearing an ankle monitor, which led investigators to determine he never left the gym. Inquiring minds want to know how he went unnoticed for so long. The coroner’s office has not yet determined the cause or manner of death, and Indianapolis police stated that the investigation remains ongoing, NBC News reports.

“We were deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members, and the franchise owner is working with the local authorities in their investigation,” Planet Fitness’ Chief Corporate Affairs Officer McCall Gosselin said in a statement.

“At Planet Fitness, we have robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority. We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols,” Gosselin added.  

Watch the new report above.

