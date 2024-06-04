Tuesday, June 4, 2024
If the NBA Dallas Mavericks Are Owned by Top Trump Donor Casino Family – Why Celebrate Them As CHAMPs?| WATCH

Mark Cuban sold to the Adelson Family of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. that donated nearly $100 million to Trump in 2020. Among the single largest political donations in U.S. History.
*Attorney Antonio Moore delved into the recent sale of the majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks by Mark Cuban to the Adelson family who owns the Las Vegas Sands corporation.

According to several sources this ties to an attempt by Cuban and the Adelson family to legalize gambling in Texas.

Moore makes the case that it also ties Cuban to the donations to the far right through the business dealings that result from his retaining of 27 percent ownership in the Dallas Mavericks.

Axios reported prior in the piece, that Sheldon Adelson’s widow, Mariam has become the GOP’s biggest benefactor.

“That makes them not only the largest donors to national Republican electoral efforts in this election cycle, but the biggest spenders on federal elections in all of American politics, according to publicly available campaign finance data.”

Dallas Mavericks (logo) - Depositphotos
Dallas Mavericks (logo) – Depositphotos

