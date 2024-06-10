Monday, June 10, 2024
HomeEducationGraduations
Education

Idaho Student’s Graduation Prank Sparks Laughter – Meanwhile Ugly Baraboo Incident Raises Concerns | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
0

*In har, har, har news, an Idaho student’s graduation prank went viral on TikTok in early June after he tripped and tumbled dramatically off stage while collecting his diploma … and some laughter.

Jory Anderson, a student of Thunder Ridge High School, told Storyful he wanted to “end his high school career with a bang” and put a smile on his classmates’ faces during the ceremony on May 31.

“Nobody really knew except a couple of kids and teachers. I didn’t want people to know it was deliberate,” Anderson said. “It happened so fast, but I remembered getting up, trying to put my hat on, and couldn’t get it back on so I just jumped back on the stage,” he added.

Footage recorded by Anderson’s sister, Jade, captures the audience gasping as the prankster convincingly dives to the ground before clambering back onto the stage to cheers.

Jory Anderson’s lighthearted prank reminds us of a starkly different graduation incident recently at Baraboo High School in Wisconsin, which certainly wasn’t even remotely funny.

In that situation, a father rushed to his daughter’s graduation stage to prevent her from shaking the superintendent’s hand, citing personal history with the official. According to TMZ, the Baraboo PD police report revealed that the father (who’s white) had “past issues with Rainey [Briggs] and dislike[d] him.” The father allegedly did not want Briggs, the Black superintendent, to have the satisfaction of shaking his daughter’s hand.

Briggs filed for a restraining order and noted in the documents that his relationship with the father was “random.” He was taken aback by the incident and sought court-ordered protection, which was granted temporarily. A hearing is scheduled for later this month.

While Anderson’s prank was meant to bring joy and laughter to his classmates, the Baraboo incident highlights how graduation ceremonies can also be stages for deeper, more troubling personal conflicts.

Graduation Prankster falls - screenshot1
Idaho HS Graduation Prankster trips and falls off stage – screenshot
Graduation Prankster falls - screenshot1
Idaho HS Graduation Prankster trips and falls off stage – screenshot

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Ray J Suggests an ‘Exorcism’ for Diddy After ‘Demonic’ Cassie Assault | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Ray J Suggests an ‘Exorcism’ for Diddy After ‘Demonic’ Cassie Assault | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Education

Kendrick Lamar Surprises and Thrills Compton College Grads – First Appearance Since Drake Beef | WATCH

Diddy

Howard University Cuts Ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Release of Brutal Beating of Cassie Video

Events

Starz ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Holds Star Studded Premiere – New Season Drops Tonight | PICs-Look!

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming