Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Ice Cube Confirms Development of Fourth ‘Friday’ Movie
By Ny MaGee
Ice Cube is interviewed by Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored
Ice Cube is interviewed by Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” (Screenshot – YouTube)

*Ice Cube confirmed recently that a fourth Friday movie is in the works.

“We’re working on it,” the hip-hop icon said an interview with Flavor Flav’s Flavor of the Week on SiriusXM.

The project is moving forward thanks to executive turnover at Warner Bros., per Entertainment Weekly.

“We finally got some traction with Warner Bros,” Cube continued. “They have new leadership, my man Mike De Luca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Player’s Club, and All About the Benjamins, you know, Mike De Luca was there.”

According to Cube, with De Luca now at Warner Bros., the project can move forward.

FRIDAY movie
Ice Cube, Chris Tucker in ‘Friday’ / New Line Cinema

“So now he’s running Warner Bros., and he’s like, you know him and my man Michael Gruber [are] like, ‘What the f— ‘s going on with Friday, man? Let’s get this s— back online!’”

Several key stars of the film passed away during the years Ice Cube spent trying to get the fourth “Friday” greenlit.

“I was a little hot because they’d took so long because, you know, John Witherspoon passed away, Tiny passed away, A.J. Johnson passed away,” he said on the podcast. “Like, man, we keep losing people and y’all keep dickin’ around, not doing the movie the way it needed to be done.”

Cube told Flava Flav that while the studio is supporting the project, it’s gotta be done right.

“They wanna do it, but the key is, it’s gotta be done right, Flav, or we shouldn’t f— with it,” Ice Cube stated. “So they finally came to their senses. So hopefully we can get in the process of getting that movie made.”

The first “Friday” was theatrically released in the U.S. in 1995, grossing $27 million worldwide. It launched the sequels “Next Friday” (2000) and “Friday After Next” (2002). Cube said previously that he penned two different scripts for another installment, but explained on Mike Tyson’s podcast series Hotboxin’ podcast that “the timing wasn’t right,” for the first script while the second “was in development hell” and ultimately went nowhere.

