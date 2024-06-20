Ice Cold: Hip-Hop Jewelry Exhibit Debuts at American Museum of Natural History | WATCH

*Recently EURweb was invited down to the world-famous American Museum of Natural History in New York City to witness the grandeur of “Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry,” a visual representation of the roots of Hip-Hop ostentatiousness.

From “dope” rope chains, to unencumbered bling, and even door-knocker earrings of days long past, the exhibit featured donated items that belonged to the likes of Notorious B.I.G., DJ Kay Slay, Roxanne Shante, and the incomparable Slick Rick.

Gold teeth from Erykah Badu and Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella medallion are also represented. But make no mistake, this exhibit isn’t about the old school as A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, FERG, and Tyler the Creator all have bejeweled artifacts included in the exhibit.

The collection was curated by Vikki Tobak, whose book of the same name inspired the exhibit.

“Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry” is located on the first floor of Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals in the Meister Gallery. It runs Through January 5, 2025. A curated playlist creates an immersive atmosphere for visitors as well. Check out the list below, and the video for photos of the magnificent rap royalty’s bling.

Exhibition Playlist

A mix created by DJ Woof featuring the following songs can be heard in Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry.

Biz Markie – “Just a Friend”

Notorious B.I.G. – “Big Poppa”

Tupac ft. Anthony Hamilton – “Dear Mama”

Joey Bada$$ ft. J Cole – “Legendary”

Erykah Badu – “On and On”

Fat Joe – “Shit is Real Pt. III”

Ghostface Killah ft. Raekwon – “Kilo”

KRS One – “The Bridge is Over”

A Tribe Called Quest – “Jazz (We’ve Got)”

Jay-Z – “4:44”

People Under the Stairs – “Acid Raindrops”

Big Pun ft. Fat Joe – “Twinz (Deep Cover 98’)”

Outkast – “ATLiens”

A Tribe Called Quest – “God Lives Through”

Roxanne Shanté – “Roxanne’s Revenge”

Run DMC – “Run’s House”

Tupac ft. Snoop Dogg – “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted”

The Game ft. 50 Cent – “How We Do”

Daddy Yankee – “Ella Me Levanto”

The Beatnuts ft. Big Pun – “Off the Books”

Bad Bunny – “Booker T”

Aaliyah ft. Slick Rick – “Got to Give it Up”

MC Lyte – “Act Like You Know”

Public Enemy ft. Professor Griff – “Rebirth of a Nation”

Queen Latifah – “Latifah’s Had it Up to Here”

