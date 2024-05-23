Watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Exclusive Clip with Shawn Stockman and Ron Funches as Celebrity Detectives

*We have an exclusive clip of tonight’s new episode of “I Can See Your Voice,” with Shawn Stockman and Ron Funches serving as Celebrity Detectives.

Per the press release: Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and a rotating panel of guest celebrity detectives must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, each contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with musical superstar Shawn Stockman, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration – or a totally hilarious train wreck in the all-new episode.

The musical competition series airs on FOX and is based on a hit Korean game show.

Watch a sneak peek preview of the May 23 episode via the YouTube clip above.

“The Korean format is much more of a panel-based format, where the music star is the main focus and the panel is advising them throughout the show. In Europe, a lot of panel shows work very, very well, but they’ve never worked that well in the U.S. market,” executive producer James McKinlay told told THR about the series in 2021

“Something that [Fox reality chief] Rob Wade wanted to do was to bring in the game-show element, so we added a contestant [who assesses the singers], and then we had to figure out how that part of the process would work in terms of the musical guest being in a slightly different role,” McKinlay said.

“It’s really given us something that I think U.S. audiences have loved, and it’s given us the human-interest angle as well in terms of the stakes of what you’re playing for.”

“I Can See Your Voice” airs Thursday, May 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

