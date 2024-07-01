Highlight Performances From the 2024 BET Awards | Watch

*Sunday night’s BET Awards showcased diverse performances from seasoned and new artists.

The ceremony featured performances from Lauryn Hill, Will Smith, Ice Spice, Latto, Sexyy Red, Childish Gambino, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

As reported earlier, Lauryn Hill will hit the road with the Fugees to celebrate her 1998 solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” and the group’s hit album, “The Score.”

Variety reports that the 21-date tour kicks off August 9th in Tampa and includes stops in Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles before the international leg begins Oct. 12 in London, Manchester, Paris, and Amsterdam. Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, we reported that Will Smith hit the BET Awards stage to debut his new song, “You Can Make It.” Collaborating with Fridayy and the renowned Sunday Service Choir, Smith delivered a powerful performance that combined gospel influences with his trademark rap style, encapsulating themes of perseverance and triumph. Check it out below and other performance highlights via the X/Twitter clips.

Will Smiths Comeback

Will Smith makes his comeback to rapping with a performance tonight at the BET Awards, doing his new song called “You Can Make It” with Kirk Franklin and Fridayy #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/mgbhC8ZyOV — SOUND (@itsavibe) July 1, 2024

Lauryn Hill, her son YG Marley, and Wyclef Jean

Wyclef Jean joins Ms. Lauryn Hill on stage at the 2024 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/N6cYHUwl3s — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion opens the 2024 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/3Teq3uFUkD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2024

Ice Spice

Ice Spice performs “Think U The S*** (Fart)” at the 2024 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Y7tELOrpeb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2024

Ice Spice performs at the 2024 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/o7f6cuo67M — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2024

Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red performs “Get It Sexyy” at the 2024 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/bxylt7DoB1 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2024

Tyla

Tyla performs at the 2024 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/pYnxyaECEh — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2024

Latto

Latto performs Usher’s “Yeah!” at the 2024 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/eLvfTRUhqA — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2024

Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét

Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét perform Usher’s “Bad Girl” at the 2024 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ScjEGN5IYI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2024

GloRilla

GloRilla performs at the 2024 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/plTzRgRkXx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2024

