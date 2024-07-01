Monday, July 1, 2024
Highlight Performances From the 2024 BET Awards | Watch
By Ny MaGee
Will Smith at 2024 BET Awards - GettyImages
*Sunday night’s BET Awards showcased diverse performances from seasoned and new artists. 

The ceremony featured performances from Lauryn Hill, Will Smith, Ice Spice, Latto, Sexyy Red, Childish Gambino, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

As reported earlier, Lauryn Hill will hit the road with the Fugees to celebrate her 1998 solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” and the group’s hit album, “The Score.”

Variety reports that the 21-date tour kicks off August 9th in Tampa and includes stops in Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles before the international leg begins Oct. 12 in London, Manchester, Paris, and Amsterdam. Tickets are on sale now. 

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, we reported that Will Smith hit the BET Awards stage to debut his new song, “You Can Make It.” Collaborating with Fridayy and the renowned Sunday Service Choir, Smith delivered a powerful performance that combined gospel influences with his trademark rap style, encapsulating themes of perseverance and triumph. Check it out below and other performance highlights via the X/Twitter clips.

Will Smiths Comeback

Lauryn Hill, her son YG Marley, and Wyclef Jean

Megan Thee Stallion

Ice Spice

Sexyy Red

Tyla

Latto

Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét

GloRilla

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: BET Awards 2024 Winners, Usher Accepts BET Lifetime Achievement Award

 

BET Awards 2024 Winners, Usher Accepts BET Lifetime Achievement Award

