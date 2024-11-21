Subscribe
HBCU GO Unveils 2025 Basketball Season Schedule

HBCU GO

*Allen Media Group’s (AMG) free-streaming platform, HBCU GO, the top media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), has unveiled the 2025 HBCU GO basketball season schedule. The lineup features 20 televised matchups, including both men’s and women’s games.

The conference matchups will air on Saturdays at 1pm ET on HBCU GO streaming as well as in broadcast syndication in major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, Pittsburgh and many more, the news release states. Games will re-air Sundays at 12 noon ET on HBCU GO streaming and theGrio Television Network. 

“Going into our third basketball season, HBCU GO is proud to deliver all the excitement of our HBCU Basketball matchups to a broader audience through our sister network theGrio Television Network, our syndication partners and streaming platforms,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman CEO of Allen Media Group.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the CIAA, SWAC and SIAC for their invaluable partnership, and we can’t wait to share this season’s Men’s and Women’s double-headers with fans globally,” Allen added. 

You can view HBCU GO’s 2025 Basketball Schedule here

HBCU GO Unveils 2025 Basketball Season Schedule

 

ABOUT HBCU GO
HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service ‍HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers.

For more information about HBCU GO, visit HBCUGO.tv or follow the streaming network on Facebook, X, YouTube, and Instagram. Find out where to watch and download the FREE app at HBCUGO.tv/how to watch.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Shawn Carter Foundation Launches Financial Education Program for HBCUs

