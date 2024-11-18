Harriet Walter and Clare Perkins Discuss ‘Silo’ Season 2 Mysteries | EUR Video Exclusive

*We caught up with Harriet Walter and Clare Perkins to unpack the hotly anticipated second season of “Silo” on Apple TV. Based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling “Wool” trilogy, the series follows the lives of the last 10,000 humans on Earth, confined to a massive underground silo that shields them from a toxic, uninhabitable surface.

With secrets about the silo’s origins shrouded in danger and death, the show’s gripping narrative centers on Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette, an engineer whose quest for truth uncovers far more than she bargained for. Here’s the synopsis:

“Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.”

We asked Walter how her character Martha’s role as a trusted ally to Juliette evolves in Season 2, and what new aspects of her character we’ll see through her relationship with her old flame Carla (Perkins).

“I think there’s two things that happen,” Walter stated. “She overcomes her own fear because the need to help Juliet is greater. And her fear, she sees as an almost self-indulgence, but we can see also that it’s a sort of self-imposed prison that she’s reached the end of it.”

The actress continued, “…we want it for her that she’ll get out of that prison…she’s the only person who can do it. We feel great she’s managed to make that big move. And how much that must influence her to feel more in charge of her own future, her own destiny, her own abilities, where she’s been 25 years kind of cowering under this. There’s something about that which gives her clarity. When you have clarity, you get courage.

“She’s walking into this situation where the young people’s clarity is influencing her. She suddenly realizes this is what we’ve got to do. This is the moment. She has to do it for Juliet. She doesn’t know if she’s alive or dead, but for the spirit of Juliet and where Juliet was heading, she needs to take up that baton,” Walter adds.

“It leads her back into the relationship she’d abandoned and feels stupid about abandoning. She’s growing to realize, what did I do?… So it all comes together in season two,” she said.

Perkins described Carla’s relationship with Martha as “tentative and tender.”

“It’s tentative as in you have my heart and I had yours and what did we do with them?,” she said.

“It’s tentative and tender … because nobody wants to be hurt,” Perkins continued. “Nobody wants to hurt anybody else. But also, that thing again of we’ve wasted time and how much time do we have left and what are we going to do with it? They don’t come out and say that.”

In addition to Ferguson, Walter, and Perkins, “Silo” season two stars new addition Steve Zahn, alongside returning stars Tim Robbins, Common, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, the 10-episode season premiered globally on Friday, November 15 on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday through January 17, 2025.

Watch our full conversation with Harriet Walter and Clare Perkins below.

