Grammy Award-winning artist Lucky Daye to perform at 2024 American Black Film Festival’s Cadillac Lounge

*The 2024 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) announced that Cadillac, in their 14th year as a proud sponsor, will bring festival goers immersive cinematic music experiences at the Cadillac Lounge. These events celebrate music’s role in film alongside Cadillac’s exhilarating electric vehicle lineup.

The Cadillac Lounge, located at The Fillmore Miami Beach, will be a dynamic space for ABFF guests to relax, recharge, and enjoy exclusive performances by top-tier musical guests, live recordings of the popular and critically acclaimed Ratchet & Respectable podcast hosted by Demetria L. Lucas, engaging conversations with cultural leaders, and more. The Cadillac Lounge will provide guests a unique opportunity to get up close to an interactive showcase of all-electric vehicles including LYRIQ, Escalade IQ and OPTIQ. For those who want to experience the electric future, Cadillac will have EV ride-and-drive experiences available.

Cadillac, a long-time supporter of the ABFF, is honored to celebrate the achievements of Black artists across film, television, music, and beyond. “We’re thrilled to present the first-ever cinematic music experience at the festival,” says Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing at Cadillac. “The Cadillac Lounge at ABFF will cultivate conversations with leading thought leaders and innovators, feature two incredible live performances celebrating Black Music Month, host live podcast recordings, and showcase our electric vehicle lineup including LYRIQ test drives. These experiences will spotlight the power of music in film, enhanced by Cadillac’s authentic connection to culture and the innovative spirit of our electric vehicles.”

Demetria L. Lucas, known for her thought-provoking interviews and engaging format, will be connecting with some of the biggest names in the industry at ABFF through her live podcasts. These conversations promise to delve deep into the hottest topics in film, culture, and beyond, offering a unique opportunity for festival attendees to gain valuable insights and connect with the creative forces shaping the entertainment landscape.

The Cadillac Film Score Experience will be hosted by Alex Tyree, singer/songwriter, TV personality, and the founder of Feel the SPACE. His infectious energy will tee up captivating performances by rising star KIRBY and soulful singer Lucky Daye.

Cadillac-sponsored cultural conversations will feature inspiring voices like Jessica Nabongo, the first Black woman to travel to every country worldwide, as well as renowned art collectors Sol Apante and Jennia Freirique Aponte exploring the intricate and profound world of collecting art by artists of color.

The Cadillac Lounge will be available on a first come, first served basis. Schedule subject to change.

CADILLAC LOUNGE HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, June 13

Cadillac Lounge open: 11 AM – 8 PM

Cadillac test drives available: 9 AM – 8 PM

9 – 11 AM: “Coffee & Cadillacs: Lights, Camera, Action!”, a breakfast conversation with world traveler Jessica Nabongo

1 – 2 PM: “The Art of Collecting: A Journey into Black Art,” a discussion with Sol Aponte and Jennia Fredrique Aponte, founders of Art Melanated, and Dawn Limerick, founder and president of The Greenwood Standard

3 – 4 PM: Ratchet & Respectable live podcast hosted by Demetria L. Lucas with Jessica Nabongo

6 – 7:15 PM: Cadillac Presents: Music in Motion featuring Lucky Daye

Friday, June 14

Cadillac Lounge open: Noon – 8 PM

Cadillac test drives available: Noon – 8 PM

3 – 4 PM: Ratchet & Respectable live podcast hosted by Demetria L. Lucas with guest(s)

6 – 7:15 PM: Cadillac Presents: Music in Motion featuring KIRBY

