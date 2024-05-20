Google SEO + AI Masterclass Registration is Now Open | WATCH

*Los Angeles, CA – Zhe Scott, Founder of The SEO Queen and Digital Marketing Instructor at UCLA Extension, Center by Lendistry, Simplilearn, SCORE, and the LA South Chamber, is thrilled to announce that registration for her highly anticipated course, SEO + AI Masterclass, is now open. Since the launch of The SEO Queen in 2017, her company has helped generate $250,000,000 in revenue for her clients online by using Google SEO.

This comprehensive program equips businesses and marketing professionals with the latest strategies and techniques to dominate search engine results pages (SERPs) by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and great SEO.

“In today’s digital landscape, SEO and AI are no longer optional – they’re essential for achieving online visibility and success for all brands,” says Scott. “This masterclass is designed to empower you with the knowledge and tools you need to stay ahead of the curve and outrank your competitors.”

The SEO + AI Masterclass offers four tiers to cater to different needs and budgets. Each tier features group coaching. If you want more than 5 hours one on one with Zhe Scott, who is the lead instructor and MIT Alumnus, you can take advantage of getting more. In addition, there are Masterclass tiers that also include Digital PR as well. The ultimate outcome of this course is that you will understand what Google SEO is, how to implement it effectively on your website, and how to use the best tools to reach your goals.

Now, more than ever it is important for Businesses to stay on top of the changes in the Google Algorithm and consumer psychology to continue to sell products and services. This course will show you exactly how to get your website more attention from your best prospects, and also how to convert those website visitors into paying customers. Google is the most popular website on the planet and it is important for you to have the skills and tools available for you to win online.

Don’t miss this opportunity to take your SEO skills to the next level!

Click this link for more information and to register for the SEO + AI Masterclass.

About Zhe Scott

Zhe Scott is a renowned digital marketing expert and the Founder of The SEO Queen. With extensive experience and a passion for empowering businesses, she has helped countless clients achieve outstanding results through her innovative SEO and AI-driven strategies. Scott is a sought-after speaker and instructor, sharing her knowledge at UCLA Extension, Center by Lendistry, Simplilearn, SCORE, and the LA South Chamber.

