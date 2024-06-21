‘General Hospital’ Condemns Racism After Online Attack on Star Tabyana Ali

*”General Hospital” released a simple statement in support of series star Tabyana Ali after racist trolls attacked her online.

“General Hospital does not tolerate hatred or bigotry of any kind,” read the statement on its Instagram. “Racism has no place in Port Charles.”

Port Charles, New York is the fictional setting of the popular ABC Daytime soap opera “General Hospital.” As Entertainment Weekly reports, Ali released her own statement addressing the hatred.

“To anyone that hates me. That’s absolutely fine. I don’t know you and you don’t me but regardless I’m sending you peace, safety, and prosperity,” Ali wrote on X on June 9. “I also pray you touch some grass, see the sun, eat a delicious meal, and find something to do. Peace and love.”

Ali continued, “And Im sorry that this is the away you feel like you have to be seen. I’m sorry that life isn’t happening how you want. But if you found something you loved to do other than hurting people. You would never have the energy to say what you’ve been saying to people ONLINE!”

To anyone that hates me. That’s absolutely fine. I don’t know you and you don’t me but regardless I’m sending you peace, safety, and prosperity… I also pray you touch some grass, see the sun, eat a delicious meal, and find something to do. Peace and love💕 — Tabyana Ali🌺🌙 (@iamaliford) June 10, 2024

“We cannot be feeding in to peoples hate. We cannot be giving it back. We cannot stoop to rude/racist people’s level. It doesn’t help. We are fighting too many wars as it is,” Ali wrote, adding, “But we got to find another way to fight. I’ve realized ignoring doesn’t help but neither does giving the energy back. We’re going in circles and that doesn’t get us anywhere. Everybody might not agree with me but thats okay. I just want to let ‘those’ people know, I see you.”

Ali took over the role of Trina Robinson in 2022, succeeding Tiana Le who originated the role in 2017 and Sydney Mikayla who followed in 2019. As EW reports, Trina’s romantic storyline with Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s character Spencer Cassadine, has resonated well with viewers.

Nancy Lee Grahn, who stars as Alexis Davis on the soap, also came to Ali’s defense amid the online bigotry, writing on X, “You hide behind a profile pix & spew hatred & racism at Tabyana, you spew it at every cast member of General Hospital & we condemn & reject it. We stand by our friend & colleague in her dignified & gracious response. There’s no place 4 racism of any kind in r beloved GH community.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Black Soap Opera ‘The Gates’ Under ‘Development’ At CBS | VIDEO

