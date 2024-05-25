Gayle King’s Giddy Crush: Flirty Interview with Lenny Kravitz Sparks Chemistry Rumors | WATCH

*In an exuberantly playful segment on “CBS Mornings,” renowned journalist Gayle King couldn’t hide her apparent crush on the charismatic rocker, Lenny Kravitz. The interview, originally meant to delve into Kravitz’s life and new ventures, quickly turned into a flirtatious exchange that had audiences buzzing about the undeniable chemistry between the two.

As the conversation steered towards Kravitz’s romantic life, Gayle slyly inquired whether he was currently dating anyone. Her cheeky demeanor shone through when she jovially quipped, “Can I beat her ass if she is?” The candid remark, coupled with Gayle’s giggles and a playful cover of her mouth, left no doubt that she was smitten. She even added with a light-hearted blush, “Oops, did I say that out loud?”

Lenny Kravitz appeared both amused and surprised by Gayle’s forthrightness. He laughed and responded with a simple “wow,” taking her humor in stride. Despite the unexpected direction, he graciously engaged with her questions, sharing that he is open to finding love, although he believes it often comes when you least expect it.

This delightful exchange began when Kravitz complimented Gayle on her stunning appearance, especially referencing her recent cover for Sports Illustrated, reports TMZ. The comment seemed to have sparked Gayle’s boldness, leading to the flirty interaction. It’s no surprise, given that her Sports Illustrated cover has also earned accolades from unexpected quarters, including her ex-husband, William Bumpus, who expressed his admiration in a heartfelt public message.

Bumpus, an attorney, reminisced about his teenage dreams of dating a Sports Illustrated model, congratulating Gayle on her stunning accomplishment. “Bravo to you Gayle … You Look Fantastic! Bravo to Sports Illustrated for selecting YOU!” he praised, adding affectionate remarks about their shared family and his continual appreciation of her trailblazing spirit.

At 69, Gayle King continues to captivate audiences with her charm and dynamic personality. Kravitz, 59, seemed equally taken by her vivacity, hinting at a potential spark that many viewers noticed.

While it’s uncertain if anything more than playful banter will come of Gayle’s candid comments, one thing is clear: the interview showcased an endearing side of her that is both relatable and refreshing. Audiences love seeing their favorite media personalities express genuine, unguarded moments, and this interview gave them just that.

Gayle’s confidence and candidness serve as an inspiring reminder that age is just a number and that one should never shy away from expressing admiration or interest, no matter the circumstance.

As the segment wrapped up, the playful atmosphere left fans wondering if Lenny might just be the next to appreciate her charm up close. Whether this flirtation turns into a real-life romance or remains a memorable TV moment, the interaction between Gayle King and Lenny Kravitz is sure to remain a highlight for both their fans.

In the meantime, Gayle can bask in the adulation of both her professional triumphs and those who admire her from near and far, while viewers watch closely for any developments between her and the rockstar who momentarily left her blushing like a schoolgirl.

