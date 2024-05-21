Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Gayle King’s Ex-Husband Commends Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover
By Ny MaGee
Gayle King Sports Illustrated Cover - via Sports Illustrated
Gayle King Sports Illustrated Cover – via Sports Illustrated

*Gayle King’s ex-husband, William Bumpus, reacted to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover in a statement to Page Six.

“Well, I can mark off one more item on my highly unlikely to ever happen bucket list! My teenage fantasy of hooking up with a Sports Illustrated Model has finally come true,”Bumpus, an attorney, stated.

“WOW! Bravo to you Gayle … You Look Fantastic! Bravo to Sports Illustrated for selecting YOU!”

Bumpus added … “I appreciate you more and more as time goes on, as a trailblazer, and also when I see our phenomenal kids and grandkids!” he continued. “I am proud of you and continue to wish you nothing but happiness. Enjoy!”

As Page Six reports, King and Bumpus were married from 1982 to 1993 and share two children: daughter Kirby Bumpus, 38, and son William Bumpus Jr., 37.

The veteran journalist was shocked when she learned on CBS Mornings that she was selected for the coveted SI cover.

King initially thought she would only be featured “on the inside” of the magazine.

“You are officially Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl,” King’s co-host told her on the program.

“Is that a dummy cover?” King asked, as she initially thought it as a prank.

“It goes to say – sexy isn’t an age. Sexy isn’t a size. Look how beautiful you look. That’s so inspiring to women of all ages,” said model Hunter McGrady on the show, “Yes girl, you did that,” she added, referring to the cover, CBS News reports.

“I just never saw myself this way. I still don’t see myself this way,” said King. “But when I look at that…I go, I look damn good.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Gayle King Shows Us What She’s Workin’ with At 69 – On Cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition | PicsVideos

