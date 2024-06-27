Gayle King Shares Video of Son’s Wedding Dance with Wife Elise Smith

*Gayle King’s son, William “Will” Bumpus Jr., wed Elise Smith at Oprah Winfrey’s California home on Sunday, June 2.

As People reports, King said her “favorite part” of the wedding was the exchange of vows.

“They both wrote their own vows,” she shared, “and at one point, Will said, ‘I know the man I am, but with you, I know the man I want to be.’ “

King added, “I have never seen a love like the two of them have. You go to weddings and everybody is in love, but there was something about these two that I thought was very epic, it was next level.”

On Tuesday (June 25), King shared a video on Instagram of William dancing with his wife at their wedding. Grammy Award-winner Miguel performed his hit songs “Adorn” and “Sure Thing” at the ceremony.

“WE love loves @miguel,” King wrote in the caption. “And when he agreed to sing @willgb3 and @elisemariesmith’s favorite songs it took things to another level! Thanks Miguel!”

In a separate post, King wrote, “The @willgb3 & @elisemariesmith wedding celebration continues! They called it WE LOVE cause of their initials and their love.”

The heartfelt message included photos and videos of Bumpus — whom King shares with ex-husband William Bumpus, along with daughter Kirby Bumpus — and Smith.

In another IG message, King noted that the newlyweds are “now hunkered down in an undisclosed location, still floating on cloud 9 after what they say was one of the best weekends of their lives!”

