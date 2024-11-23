Did Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Wacced Out Murals’ Critique Hit Home? Gary Owen Weighs in on White Comedians and Black Women Debate | VIDEO

*Gary Owen, the white stand-up comedian and actor, recently stirred up a social media buzz after reacting to Kendrick Lamar‘s lyrics in his new track, “Wacced Out Murals,” featured on the new album GNX.

In the song, Lamar firmly states, “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law,” a lyric that has spurred conversations about race, comedy, and the sensitivities surrounding discussions of Black women by white comedians.

Taking to Instagram, Owen commented, “If that’s the law that makes me a criminal,” positioning himself at the center of the debate sparked by Kendrick’s powerful words. As soon as he posted that reaction, his comment section erupted into a heated discussion, with users sharing their takes on his response, IceCreamConvos reported.

Big Tigger, a popular radio show host, chimed in with a playful jab, saying, “Chronic offender.” Others were less forgiving; one commenter suggested Owen “should’ve kept this in the drafts,” while another advised him, “You still have time to delete this…or change the caption.”

Many observers speculated that Owen might have been referring to his past comedic material about his ex-wife, Kenya Duke, a Black woman. However, the consensus among fans was that Kendrick’s lyrical critique was primarily directed at Andrew Schulz, co-host of the “Brilliant Idiots” podcast.

Schulz had recently faced backlash for his comments about the so-called “Black Girlfriend Effect” and was criticized for mocking Black women during a discussion with British podcasters James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu, who later issued apologies for the incident.

Owen’s reaction has led to speculation about his attempts to distance himself from criticism while navigating the complexities of race in comedy.

Some commenters even cited Kendrick Lamar’s fitting advice, suggesting he reflect on the lyric, “Sit down… be humble.”

Gary Owen’s comedic style has long engaged with themes of race and relationships, allowing him to draw from his experiences as a Caucasian comedian in predominantly Black cultural spaces.

His relatable storytelling and candid approach have attracted a diverse fan base, but this recent exchange underscores the challenges and sensitivities inherent in race-related humor.

In his personal life, Owen was married to Kenya for 18 years and they share two children. Their family dynamics have often been a focal point of his comedy, providing insight into his journey navigating relationships and parenthood.

As the discourse around his comment continues, it raises questions about accountability, the responsibility of comedians, and how to thoughtfully navigate discussions surrounding race in today’s complex social landscape.

