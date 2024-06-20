Gail Bean Leads Cast of Psychological Thriller ‘Both Eyes Open’

*Gail Bean (Snowfall) leads the cast of the upcoming indie psychological thriller “Both Eyes Open” from writer-director Ariel Julia Hairston (The Comeback).

Per Deadline, the story centers on “Ally (Bean), a woman who emerges from an abusive relationship hoping for a fresh start. Haunted by persistent hallucinations of her abuser, she begins to receive mysterious messages that suggest her tormenter may still be lurking in the distance. As the cryptic messages escalate and the ground beneath her starts to crumble, Ally discovers that the answers she seeks may lie closer to home than she could have ever imagined,” the outlet writes.

The cast includes Taye Diggs, Joy Brunson, Christie Leverette, Tristan Mack Wilds, Michael Oloyede, and Carla Fisher.

Gail and Hairston serve as exec producers on the pic along with Roderick McClure and Joshua Ferrell.

In a statement, McClure and Ferrell said, “When we started RodFather Productions, we knew we wanted to be game changers in the film industry. We treat each and every cast and crew member as though they were a member of our family. As filmmakers, we are deeply committed to discovering and showcasing the brilliance of exceptionally talented individuals—especially those who may not have been afforded the opportunities they deserve. BOTH EYES OPEN is the first of many more films to come, and we look forward to continuing to empower and entertain.”

In related news, we reported earlier via CNN that Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, NFL All-Pro Chris Jones and James Van Der Beek are among the men set to go “The Real Full Monty” with striptease performances in an upcoming TV special.

“The Real Full Monty” is inspired by the 1997 movie “The Full Monty,” about a group of regular guys who form a male striptease act.

The two-hour special is aimed at raising awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research and will air this fall on Fox.

“Don’t die of embarrassment. Get checked! That’s the message behind The Real Full Monty special,” Anderson said in a press announcement. “I am honored to lead the charge of rallying these fearless men to bare it all, in order to provoke, inspire, and in this case, beg you to get screened for cancer. That’s our goal … so what are you waiting for?”

