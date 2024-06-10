Foxy Brown Key Witness in Tupac Murder Case Against Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis

*Rapper Foxy Brown could be called to testify in the Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis murder trial of rap legend Tupac Shakur.

According to RadarOnline, citing the U.S. Sun, prosecutors claim that Foxy was present in Las Vegas with acquaintances of Davis on September 7, 1996, shortly before Tupac was shot by members of the Southside Crip gang. The Clark County District Attorney’s office is compiling a list of witnesses to support their assertion that Davis was in Las Vegas and involved in orchestrating the attack. Multiple informants have informed prosecutors that Foxy engaged with Davis hours before Pac’s shooting.

“There are secret and delicate conversations going on about Foxy being a witness at the trial,” an inside told the U.S. Sun.

“She could prove vital in taking the stand or even making a statement about her recollection of being around the men, who claim they were in her company for a short while before they set off to murder Tupac,” they continued.

Davis was arrested in last September in connection with the 1996 murder of the rapper.

We reported previously via CNN that Davis has been housed at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas since his arrest after his wife’s Henderson home was searched in July 2023 as part of the investigation into the shooting.

Shakur was fatally shot while leaving a boxing match on the Las Vegas Strip. His untimely death – the rapper was just 25 – has been the subject of conspiracy theories and a decades-long investigation.

Davis, a former Compton Crips gang leader, previously stated that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs asked him to “take out” Pac and former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight. Combs has dismissed claims that he was involved in Pac’s death, The Sun reported.

In his book “Compton Street Legend,” Davis made the Diddy allegation and discussed it in a secret police interview with the LAPD. In the recording, Davis told detectives that Puff Daddy was “happy as hell” after Pac was gunned down.

He also alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder paid a fee for the hit to a gangster named Eric Von Zip, who instead kept the money for himself.

In his book, Keefe explains that Diddy was “mad” at Pac over the diss track “Hit ‘Em Up.”

Keffe D reportedly pleaded not guilty in November to first-degree murder and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

