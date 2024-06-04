Former Assistant Sues Kanye West for Sexual Harassment and Wrongful Termination

*Kanye West faces a lawsuit from his former assistant, alleging sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Lauren Pisciotta said she accepted a $1 million offer to work for the troubled hip-hop star in July 2021, and she had to be available to him 24/7.

Pisciotta was making an additional $1 million from OnlyFans at the time, but she claims West asked her to be more “God Like” and delete her account in 2022. West purportedly increased the model’s salary to $2 million annually to make up for the income loss. However, he allegedly never followed through with this adjustment.

The woman claims that’s when she started sending her vile text messages, one of which stated: “See my problem is I be wanting to f–k but then after I f–k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f–ked while I’m f–ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me.”

Daily Loud reports that in another crude message, Ye wrote, “Is my d*** racist? It is. This f***ing racist d*** of mine. I going to beat this f***ing racist d*** for being f***ing racist. I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the s*** out of my racist d*** … Beating the s*** out of his big black c***.”

Page Six reports that West “allegedly shared explicit details of sexual acts he wanted to experience, as well as photos and videos of West having intercourse with other women,” the outlet writes.

Pisciotta claims West sent her intimate photos of some of “current and former” employees — both “men and women.”

In the lawsuit, Pisciotta alleges that the rapper locked them in a room together and masturbated, and he also masturbated while they were on the phone. The complaint details the time Ye allegedly forced her “to remove her cardigan while she was in the office because he said ‘it was covering too much.’”

He was also allegedly obsessed with knowing the size of her boyfriend’s d*cks.

Pisciotta claims the global superstar became upset after she rejected any advances to “date or engage in sexual activity” with him.

According to Pisciotta, when she was promoted to Chief of Staff of several of West’s companies in 2022, he offered a $4 million salary. However, a month after the promotion, he fired her. She was offered $3 million in severance, which she never received, according to the lawsuit, per Page Six.

Pisciotta is seeking compensation for breach of contract.

