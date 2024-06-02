FilmStrip Review: ‘Ezra’ and ‘Young Woman and the Sea’ | WATCH

“Ezra,” directed by Tony Goldwyn, evokes all sorts of emotions. This family drama tears at the heartstrings of all facing family drama. “Ezra,” is unique in the sense that he is autistic. With one out of every eighty-eight children in the U.S. estimated to be on the autistic spectrum, the filmmakers of Ezra were exhilarated to bring authentic representation to a community not often granted a true cinematic voice.

The movie’s metamorphosis started with a script by screenwriter and playwright Tony Spiridakis (Queens Logic) that was making the rounds. The father of a son (now 24) on the autistic spectrum, realized that his son’s neurodivergence isn’t something he needs to urgently “fix,” but something he can embrace.

“Ezra” follows Max Bernal (Bobby Cannavale), a stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert De Niro), while struggling to co-parent his son Ezra (William Fitzgerald) with his ex-wife (Rose Byrne). When forced to confront tough decisions about their son’s future, Max and Ezra embark on a cross-country road trip.

Seeing Goldwyn, best known now for “Scandal,” and Whoopi Goldberg (Jenna)onscreen conjures up memories of the two in the groundbreaking film, “Ghost.” Vera Farmiga and Rainn Wilson also join the powerful performers in “Ezra.”

‘Young Woman and the Sea’

“Young Woman and the Sea” is inspirational, encouraging, and enlightening. But the nail-biting scenes are what keep audiences engaged. What is utterly amazing, is the fact that Trudy Ederle (Daisey Ridley [“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi,” “Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker”]) was once at death’s door as a child.

“Young Woman and the Sea” is the incredible true story of Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel. Ederle was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. She overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement of a 21-mile trek from France to England.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the film also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, Glenn Fleshler, with appearances by Owen Davis, John Carew, and Alexander Karim, who played Henry. Karim, who is Black and motivated Erderle, should have received more recognition.

It is always frustrating and disappointing to not find images of cast members such as Whoopi Goldberg in “Ezra,” or Karim in the press kits or Assets.

Veteran, syndicated journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip X: @thefilmstrip Instagram: @thefilmstriptm

