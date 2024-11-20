Las Vegas Family Demands Arrest of Officer Who Fatally Shot Father in Front of His Daughter

*A Las Vegas family is demanding the arrest of the police officer who fatally shot 43-year-old Brandon Durham in his home while his teenage daughter was present.

Durham had called 911 for help during a home invasion on November 12, reporting intruders shooting their way into his house, Ice Cream Convos reports. When Officer Alexander Bookman arrived, he kicked in the front door and found Durham and Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, struggling over a knife. Bookman ordered them to drop the weapon and fired, hitting Durham. After he fell, the officer fired five more shots, killing him. In the body camera footage, it’s unclear who was holding the knife.

Boudreaux, who had broken into the home, reportedly told the police after the incident, “You shot the wrong person.”

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Boudreaux intended to provoke a deadly response due to her suicidal intentions. The woman now faces assault, home invasion, and child abuse charges.

Durham’s family’s civil rights attorney Lee Merritt is demanding justice, arguing that Bookman acted unjustly.

“Officer Bookman had no legal justification for using deadly force. Any reasonable officer could have identified Durham as the homeowner and the suspect as the intruder,” Merritt wrote.

Durham leaves behind his daughter Isabella, his partner Rachael Gore, and his stepson Branden.

