‘Eyes of Wakanda’ Gets 2025 Release Date on Disney+

*Disney has set a release date for “Eyes of Wakanda,” the animated “Black Panther” spinoff created by Todd Harris for the streaming service Disney+.

We reported earlier that the upcoming miniseries will span various time zones, following a diverse range of characters searching for dangerous vibranium artifacts, according to ScreenRant. Here’s the logline: “Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.”

“Eyes of Wakanda is an MCU show,” Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, told ComicBook. “This is the history of Wakanda as told through the War Dogs, and it is some of the best animation we’ve ever done. Todd Harris is the creator of that one. That’s just such a cool show.”

The four-episode series features the voices of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.

“Eyes of Wakanda” is the first series of Phase Six of the MCU. It is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on August 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, additional upcoming 2024-2025 Marvel titles that will launch exclusively on the streamer in the months ahead include:

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts December 3.

Marvel Animation’s What If…? returns for its third season on December 22.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing is streaming on January 10, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man drops January 29, 2025.

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again live-action series launches on March 4, 2025.

Season 2 of Andor is coming on April 22, 2025.

Ironheart , an original, live-action series from Marvel Television, debuts on June 24, 2025.

From Marvel Animation, Marvel Zombies will arrive in October 2025.

Marvel Television’s Wonder Man live-action series is slated for December 2025.

