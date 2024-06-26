Debunking the Myth: Experts Reassess Impact of Drinking Water During Meals

*Drinking water during meals has sparked debates among health experts regarding its impact on digestion.

As MadameNoire reports, some argue against consuming beverages, particularly water, while eating, suggesting it dilutes stomach acids and may contribute to issues like acid reflux and heartburn. However, others contend this notion is a myth.

According to HealthXchange, optimal digestion may benefit from drinking water 30 minutes before a meal to aid in digestion, cautioning against drinking too close to eating as it can hinder the process. They recommend waiting at least an hour after eating before resuming beverages.

Meanwhile, Dietitian Tamara Duker Freuman dismisses the idea that water disrupts digestion. Freuman noted that the digestive processes begin in the mouth, where food is initially broken down. She explains that water absorption in the stomach is quick and transient, thus unlikely to significantly dilute digestive juices.

Deborah D. Proctor, a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, supports this view, stating that enzymes responsible for digestion adhere to food particles regardless of water presence.

Research underscores that water’s absorption in the stomach does not hinder digestion as claimed, debunking myths that suggest otherwise. It is a misconception that drinking water before meals fills up the stomach and reduces food intake, though studies indicate pre-meal water intake may aid weight loss by reducing meal size when consumed slowly.

Experts advise against chugging water during meals to avoid discomforts like burping and gas.

