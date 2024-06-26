Tuesday, June 25, 2024
HomeNews
News

Debunking the Myth: Experts Reassess Impact of Drinking Water During Meals
By Ny MaGee
0
Drinking Water
Health, glass and portrait of a woman drinking water for hydration, wellness and liquid diet. Healthy, h2o and headshot of young African female person enjoying a cold beverage or drink at her home. iStock

*Drinking water during meals has sparked debates among health experts regarding its impact on digestion.

As MadameNoire reports, some argue against consuming beverages, particularly water, while eating, suggesting it dilutes stomach acids and may contribute to issues like acid reflux and heartburn. However, others contend this notion is a myth.

According to HealthXchange, optimal digestion may benefit from drinking water 30 minutes before a meal to aid in digestion, cautioning against drinking too close to eating as it can hinder the process. They recommend waiting at least an hour after eating before resuming beverages.

Meanwhile, Dietitian Tamara Duker Freuman dismisses the idea that water disrupts digestion. Freuman noted that the digestive processes begin in the mouth, where food is initially broken down. She explains that water absorption in the stomach is quick and transient, thus unlikely to significantly dilute digestive juices.

Deborah D. Proctor, a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, supports this view, stating that enzymes responsible for digestion adhere to food particles regardless of water presence.

Research underscores that water’s absorption in the stomach does not hinder digestion as claimed, debunking myths that suggest otherwise. It is a misconception that drinking water before meals fills up the stomach and reduces food intake, though studies indicate pre-meal water intake may aid weight loss by reducing meal size when consumed slowly.

Experts advise against chugging water during meals to avoid discomforts like burping and gas.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Is Your Water Safe to Drink? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Disney Jr.’s ‘Ariel’ Is Young, Black & Caribbean Influenced | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

Living

Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!

Celebrity

Clearing the Air! Christopher Williams Speaks Out on Halle Berry and Diddy Allegations | WATCH

Basketball

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Rematch Poised to be the Most Expensive WNBA Game Ever with Seats Up to $9,000 | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming