Dru Hill, the Kings of R&B, Ready 25th Anniversary Tour – SisQo Also Celebrates 25th Anniv. of ‘Thong Song’ | WATCH

*New York, NY – The Kings of R&B, Dru Hill, are celebrating their 25th anniversary by touring across the country. Over the last 25+ years, Dru Hill has received multiple awards, performed across the world, topped the Billboard Music charts multiple times, and has sold over 40 million records worldwide.

Recording new material and continuously performing at sold-out venues around the globe, Dru Hill continues to solidify its legacy as one of the greatest groups of all time. Most recently, Dru Hill was the recipient of the Urban Music Icon Award presented by Black Music Honors.

Founded in 1992 as “14K Harmony,” the group, discovered by manager Kevin Peck, evolved to become “Dru Hill” in 1996, engraving itself into the legacy of R&B music and bringing a dynamic sound to the ever-changing industry. Known for hits like“Tell Me,” “In My Bed,” “Never Make a Promise,” and “How Deep Is Your Love,”the group has given the world music for the ages.

In honor of their 25th Anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all members of the group, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget. Alongside founding members SisQo, Nokio, Jazz, and the latest additions Smoke and Black from the R&B group “Playa,” former member Scola rejoins the dynamic lineup. The group has exciting surprises in store for its expanding fan base everywhere.

SisQo will also be performing tracks from his impressive solo career including “Thong Song” which is also celebrating its 25th Anniversary.

TOUR DATES:

May25th Dallas,TX Fair Park

May31st Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park

June1st Detroit,MI Music Hall Amphitheatre

June2nd Oakland,CA Paramount Theatre– Oakland

June9th Philadelphia,PA Odunde Festival

June14th Nashville,TN NashvilleMunicipal Auditorium

June21st Providence,RI Amica MutualPavilion

June22nd Albany,NY MVPArena

June28th Petersburg,VA VSU Multi-PurposeVenue

July6th Memphis,TN Shelby FarmsPark

July13th Mableton,GA Mable House Farms Amphitheater

August9th St. Louis,MO River City Casino

August10th Louisville,KY Waterfront Park

August24th Rochester,NY Frontier Field

August31st Obetz, OH Fortress Obetz

September13th Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

September21st Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

September28th Fayetteville, NC Crown Complex

October5th Montgomery,AL Garrett Coliseum

October11th Jackson, MS Mississippi Coliseum

October12th Boston, MA Boch Center – WangTheatre

October19th Tallahassee,FL Donald L. TuckerCivic Center

December7th Porterville, CA Eagle Mountain Casino

