Dru Hill, the Kings of R&B, Ready 25th Anniversary Tour – SisQo Also Celebrates 25th Anniv. of ‘Thong Song’ | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
Dru Hill, the Kings of R&B, Ready 25th Anniversary Tour
Dru Hill

*New York, NY – The Kings of R&B, Dru Hill, are celebrating their 25th anniversary by touring across the country. Over the last 25+ years, Dru Hill has received multiple awards, performed across the world, topped the Billboard Music charts multiple times, and has sold over 40 million records worldwide.

Recording new material and continuously performing at sold-out venues around the globe, Dru Hill continues to solidify its legacy as one of the greatest groups of all time.  Most recently, Dru Hill was the recipient of the Urban Music Icon Award presented by Black Music Honors.

Founded in 1992 as “14K Harmony,” the group, discovered by manager Kevin Peck, evolved to become “Dru Hill” in 1996, engraving itself into the legacy of R&B music and bringing a dynamic sound to the ever-changing industry. Known for hits like“Tell Me,” “In My Bed,” “Never Make a Promise,” and “How Deep Is Your Love,”the group has given the world music for the ages.

In honor of their 25th Anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all members of the group, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget. Alongside founding members SisQo, Nokio, Jazz, and the latest additions Smoke and Black from the R&B group “Playa,” former member Scola rejoins the dynamic lineup. The group has exciting surprises in store for its expanding fan base everywhere.

SisQo will also be performing tracks from his impressive solo career including “Thong Song” which is also celebrating its 25th Anniversary.

TOUR DATES:

May25th                    Dallas,TX                            Fair Park

May31st                    Northfield, OH                    MGM Northfield Park

June1st                     Detroit,MI                           Music Hall Amphitheatre

June2nd                    Oakland,CA                       Paramount Theatre– Oakland

June9th                     Philadelphia,PA                 Odunde Festival

June14th                   Nashville,TN                      NashvilleMunicipal Auditorium

June21st                   Providence,RI                    Amica MutualPavilion

June22nd                  Albany,NY                          MVPArena

June28th                   Petersburg,VA                   VSU Multi-PurposeVenue

July6th                      Memphis,TN                      Shelby FarmsPark

July13th                    Mableton,GA                      Mable House Farms Amphitheater

August9th                 St. Louis,MO                      River City Casino

August10th               Louisville,KY                      Waterfront Park

August24th               Rochester,NY                     Frontier Field

August31st               Obetz, OH                           Fortress Obetz

September13th        Philadelphia, PA                 Liacouras Center

September21st        Wallingford, CT                  Toyota Oakdale Theatre

September28th        Fayetteville, NC                  Crown Complex

October5th               Montgomery,AL                 Garrett Coliseum

October11th             Jackson, MS                      Mississippi Coliseum

October12th             Boston, MA                        Boch Center – WangTheatre

October19th             Tallahassee,FL                   Donald L. TuckerCivic Center

December7th           Porterville, CA                    Eagle Mountain Casino

For More Information on Dru Hill

Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Spotify

