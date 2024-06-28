Saturday, June 29, 2024
Draya Michele Files Lawsuit Against Ex Tyrod Taylor Over House Deal
By Ny MaGee
Draya Michele
Draya Michele arrives at REVOLVE x AT&T Present REVOLVE Winterland, held at 55 N La Cienega Boulevard on December 8, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. — Photo by imagepressagency/Depositphotos

*Draya Michele is taking legal action against ex-boyfriend Tyrod Taylor for backing out of a house deal.

According to TMZ, Draya, 39, filed a lawsuit alleging that she had a verbal agreement with the NFL quarterback, 34, to eventually purchase a Los Angeles-area home he bought in August 2022.  The reality star claims he allowed her and her kids to move into the home while they were dating. She asserts that she and Taylor verbally agreed that she would eventually purchase the house from him.

They agreed that any improvements or mortgage payments Draya made to the property would count towards the final purchase price if she decided to buy it.

Despite her contributions to the property, including improvements and mortgage payments totaling nearly $300,000, Taylor has reportedly reneged on their agreement. 

Draya claims Taylor is now threatening eviction and refusing to sell her the home despite her offer of $2.8 million, which Taylor initially countered at $3.2 million in January 2024.

When Taylor found out she was pregnant with her new partner, 22-year-old Jalen Green, he allegedly insisted she leave the house.

Per TMZ, Draya “is suing for, among other things, breach of contract … and is asking for unspecified damages,” the outlet writes. 

Draya and Taylor began dating back in 2020 and split in 2023.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Draya Michele (39) Claps Back At Critics Branding Her a ‘PREDATOR’ for Getting Preggers w/Jalen Green (22)

