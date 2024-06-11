Has Dr. Phil Lost Credibility? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*Some people don’t know how to quit when they’re ahead. After looking at the interview Dr. Phil McGraw did with Donald Trump last week, I’m convinced that McGraw is one of those people.

First, he gave his unsolicited opinion about reparations. Now he’s making infomercials and passing them off as facts. It was so unbelievable that during the hour-long conversation, even Trump looked dumbfounded at the softball setups from McGraw. There were no challenging questions or fact-checking in real time, just a bunch of pontificating between two old white dudes who expected viewers to accept it as truth.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Dr. Phil wants President Joe Biden to use his presidential powers to end all prosecutions against Trump in the name of forgiveness, even after Trump said he will go on a revenge tour if he is re-elected as president. What happened to justice and accountability, or is that only for people who don’t look like McGraw and Trump?

I don’t know how McGraw didn’t predict the backlash he’s getting from this interview. Apparently, some of us gave him too much credit for being an inciteful professional. Since McGraw didn’t do it, let’s do our own fact-checking. Click the video for more details.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram, Thread and Twitter.

