Dr. Eunice Moseley Launches the Uplifting Minds II Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) Organization Aimed at Empowerment

Dr. Eunice Moseley Launches ULMII Foundation to Empower // instruction
students getting instruction

*The launch of the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (ULMIIF), to empower the underserved, is 30 years in the making for Dr. Eunice Moseley, a community activist since her days as Promotions Director at The Baltimore Times hosting health, housing, women, and men conference and expos.

In 1999 Dr. Moseley launched the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference, a free event, to educate aspiring artists about the business of entertainment and showcase their talents before a panel of experts that may provide opportunities for goal-reaching.

Obtaining the 501 (c)(3) status was a hard and long road that involved finding the right board members and the initial funding to file for tax-exempt status with the IRS.

After 25 years of offering the “Uplifting Minds II” entertainment conference in the communities of Baltimore and Los Angeles, Dr. Eunice finally has the nonprofit IRS status sought after, and the qualified board members needed to take those give-back-to-the-community activities to another level.

Held twice a year the One Stop Business Shop program will instruct and provide funding for participants to launch their own businesses – based on their talent and/or skills (starting in 2025).

Uplifting Minds II Foundation logo
Uplifting Minds II Foundation logo

The Professional Talent/Skills Conferences will be held four times a year (starting in 2026) and consist of four conferences that will either educate attendees about a certain industry (such as entertainment) and showcase the creative talents of certain individuals before a panel of experts or showcase skilled professionals before a collection of corporate organizations looking for highly skilled workers of the future. Lastly, the Academy will provide degree programs in business management and public relations that offer highly qualified practitioners of each field as instructors.

Dr. Eunice Moseley serves as executive director of the Uplifting Minds II Foundation; Shantasia Rosado serves as finance director; Anthony Michael Hobbs serves as program director and Nadiyah Kareem serves as communications director. Dr. Moseley holds a master’s degree in public relations and a doctorate in management: leadership and organizational change; Rosado holds a master’s in finance with over 10 years in practice; Hobbs has over 10 years hosting and presenting several community events, such as his Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival celebrating eight years, and Kareem has served as an instructor and manager (i.e., to artists and students) for over 30 years.

www.UpliftingMinds2.com/upliftingmindsiifoundation.html

# # #

Freelance Associates
Long Beach, CA 90807
Off: (562) 424-3836
E-mail: [email protected]

