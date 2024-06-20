Donald Trump Explains Decision to Hire and Fire Omarosa

*Former President Donald Trump was interviewed for a forthcoming book on “The Apprentice” franchise and explained why he hired Omarosa for the show and later fired her as a White House aide.

According to the Daily Mail, in the book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, Trump told Variety’s Co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh that he hired Omarosa as an “experiment” and fired her because other staffers “hated” her and she was “late all the time.”

The former reality TV star was hired as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison but was ultimately fired by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly due to her problematic behavior, Politico reported.

“I saw her very little in the White House,” Trump told Setoodeh, per the Daily Mail. “The White House is a very big place! It’s buildings, actually. But the people hated her in Washington.”

Trump added, “Her personality – she was late all the time. She wouldn’t show up. Look, I tried to rehabilitate her reputation as an experiment.”

“And when I did, I said, “This probably won’t work out but let’s see what happens,”‘ Trump said. “And I also said… “When she gets fired, you always have to pay a price.” It’s too bad. In the White House, she didn’t cut the mustard.”

Omarosa appeared on season one of “The Apprentice” in 2004 as a contestant. Trump told Setoodeh she “was a major hit” on the show.

“Her anger, her craziness, it just worked so incredibly well,” he said.

Trump’s son Eric noted that “Omarosa played the villain.” He told the book author, “We as a company know plaster extremely well. We’re builders. A little drop of plaster landed on her shoulder, and she’s walking around with ice packs, as if a high beam had dropped off the top of a building and hit her. Do I think she was hurt? No. But that was great entertainment.”

Donald thought she made for great television, so much so that he “put her on a second time, and she bombed,” he recalled.

Trump told Setoodeh that Omarosa “didn’t know just how big her arc was going to be,” the author wrote, per the Daily Mail.

“The first time she was evil,” Trump said. “The second time, she tried to be evil. And the third time, she tried even harder. And when you try, it doesn’t work.”

He added, “And then I helped her get a job at the White House because she was begging me to help restore her. So I figured, why not? I put her in. I told people when we hired her, I said, “When we fire her, we’ll have nothing but trouble.”‘ ‘But that’s OK. That’s the way life goes,’ Trump added.

“She was actually really great to me, until she left,” he shared.

After she was reportedly escorted out of the White House when she was fired, Omarosa slammed Trump in her 2018 tell-all, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

“And then after she left, she got a book deal, and she made some money,” Trump said. “I hear she lost that money.”

