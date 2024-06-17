Dive into the Glitzy Underworld of 70s Miami with ‘Hotel Cocaine’ | WATCH

*MGM+’s latest offering, “Hotel Cocaine,” whisks viewers back to 1978 Miami, a city pulsating with glitz, crime, and the high stakes of the cocaine trade. At its heart is Roman Compte, portrayed by Danny Pino, a Cuban exile running the luxurious yet perilous Mutiny Hotel – the club is a real place and was featured in the classic film, “Scarface.” This isn’t just a tale of excess and opulence; it explores the American Dream and Cuban immigrants’ profound complexities and struggles. The series was created by “Godfather of Harlem” and “Narcos” creator Chris Brancato.

In an interview with EUR, Pino and his co-star Yul Vazquez, who portrays Nestor, Roman’s brother, delve into their characters’ essence and the narrative’s broader context.

Pino and Vazquez showcase the dichotomy of their characters’ ambitions and moral dilemmas. “The backdrop of our show influences both of our characters,” Pino stated, highlighting the political and social tensions that define their journeys.

The show’s setting, the Mutiny Hotel, serves as a nexus for high-profile figures, from narcos to politicians. “Cuban Americans in the ’60s and ’70s had a foot on one side of the Florida straits and a foot on the other,” Pino explained. “We were not north-facing; we were south-facing, always hoping to go back to reclaim our country from the communist dictatorship.”

Vazquez shared how he personally connected to his character. The actor was just two and a half years old when his family fled Cuba, “I have tremendous admiration and respect for what it took for a woman, a single mother with two kids who didn’t speak English, to come to another country to do this,” he shared.

As Pino aptly puts it, “Hotel Cocaine” is a “volatile, sexy, hedonistic, dynamic world set in 1978 Miami.” It’s a transformative time for the city, with two characters at odds, each chasing their version of the American Dream. “We hope you watch,” Pino concluded.

The series also stars Michael Chiklis (Agent Zulio), Mark Feuerstein (Burton Greenberg), Tania Watson (Marisol), Corina Bradley (Valeria), and Laura Gordon (Janice Nichols).

“Hotel Cocaine” is available to stream on MGM+ with new episodes dropping on Sundays.

MORE EUR: ‘Found’ Cast Dish On S2 Premiere at ABFF

Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. You can follow her on all social media @StilettoJill or check out JillMunroe.com.