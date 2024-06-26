Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Disney Jr.’s ‘Ariel’ Is Young, Black & Caribbean Influenced | WATCH
By Robin Ayers
*Disney Jr. is set to release its re-imagined animation with beloved character Ariel: Mermaid Tales this month, led by brilliant child star Mykal-Michelle Harris.

Harris, has previously breathed life into her roles in Cheaper by the Dozen, Mixed-ish, and Big Little Lies to name a few. Joining the cast is actor Taye Diggs (All American, The Best Man), and actress Amber Riley (Glee, A Black Lady Sketch Show), playing Triton and Ursula, respectively.

There’s a newness and wonderment on this spin of Ariel. This is the first time we’ve seen the cherished character so young. Disney Jr.’s audience ranges from two to seven years old, making Ariel: Mermaid Tales a perfect fit for this viewership. There’s also the obvious…Ariel is a little Black mer-girl! She has red hair adorned with jewels and curls, but it’s less about the color of her skin, and more about the culture of her environment.

We sat down for a virtual conversation with the cast and executive producer, Lynn Southerland to discuss the new lens in which we experience this fairy tail. We also talked about some of the cultural references to the Black cast and Caribbean inspiration.

DISNEY JR.’S ARIEL – “Atlantica Day / A Winner’s Spirit” (Disney)FERNIE, FLOUNDER, ARIEL, LUCIA
DISNEY JR.'S ARIEL – "Atlantica Day / A Winner's Spirit" (Disney) FERNIE, FLOUNDER, ARIEL, LUCIA

Harris voiced her excitement behind landing the iconic role of Ariel.

“When I think of Ariel, of course you think of the feature film, but this is a brand new lens we’re looking through into her life.” The actress opened up about being a self-proclaimed music junkie and talked about her love for the music and culture in this series.

“For me, I absolutely adore the colors and imagery of this show, but at the same time as a music junkie, I love the music of the show,” she said.

