Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Diddy, Cassie Reportedly Barred from Publicly Naming Each Other
By Ny MaGee
Cassie and Diddy - Getty
Cassie and Diddy – Getty

*As part of the settlement in Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy, a strict NDA prohibits either party from publicly mentioning the other’s name.

Cassie filed a lawsuit against the music mogul late last year, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse. The two immediately came to an agreement and settled for an undisclosed amount of money.

According to TMZ, the NDA bars Diddy from mentioning Cassie name, which is why he did not directly apologize to her in his  video statement that was posted on Sunday, following the leak of a video showing him violently beating the former singer.

As we reported earlier, the hotel surveillance video from March 2016 leaked last week and shows Diddy, wearing only a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, and kicks her.

On Sunday, the disgraced superstar responded to the disturbing footage.

 

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up,” he said in the clip uploaded to his Instagram account.

“I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” Diddy added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

Meanwhile, as Complex reports, Cassie’s lawyer, Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, said in a statement… “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Watch Diddy’s apology video in the Instagram clip above.

