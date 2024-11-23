Subscribe
Diddy Beams and Blows Kisses During His Bail Hearing for Sex Trafficking Charges – Family and Kids Show Unwavering Support | VIDEO

YouTube video

*Sean “Diddy” Combs made a notable appearance in a New York City courtroom on Friday (11-22-24) as he pursued bail amid serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The 55-year-old music mogul walked into South Manhattan Federal Court wearing a beige prison jumpsuit, appearing somewhat at ease as he waved and blew kisses to his supportive family members present in the packed courtroom.

Family was a significant presence during the hearing, which took place on Friday, with notable figures including his mother, Janice Combs; daughter, Chance Combs; son, Justin Dior Combs; and adopted son, Quincy Brown. His youngest child, Love Sean Combs, was notably absent, as she is still under two years old. Diddy’s twin daughters with the late Kim Porter, Jesse, and D’Lila, were also in attendance, per TMZ.

Their support comes as Diddy attempts to secure his release from the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, where he is being held on a staggering $50 million bond.

Diddy Blows Kisses at Bail Hearing as Family Stands by His Side // Diddy - via Instagram
Diddy – via Instagram

Diddy’s legal team argued for his release, citing new evidence and changing circumstances that, they claimed, warranted his freedom to prepare for his upcoming trial scheduled for May 5. However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Slavik countered their arguments, raising concerns about Diddy’s ability to adhere to legal boundaries while incarcerated.

Slavik noted that Diddy had allegedly attempted to reach out to witnesses from behind bars, indicating a disregard for protocol even under the guidance of his lawyers.

“Simply put, the defendant cannot be trusted,” she stated, as prosecutors maintained that he poses a risk to the community.

Despite Diddy’s hopeful demeanor and the outpouring of familial support, the judge decided to postpone the bail decision, stating that further deliberation would take place next week. This marks Diddy’s fourth attempt to secure bail, following previous denials due to concerns about his potential risk of flight and his perceived danger to the community.

As the courtroom emptied, family members left with neutral expressions, highlighting the weight of the situation as they continued to rally for support. With the judge’s decision still pending, Diddy’s supporters remain hopeful for a favorable outcome in the coming week, the Independent reports.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courtroom Art (@courtroom_art)

